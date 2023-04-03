Experience the Charm and Comfort of Kyoto with the Grand Opening of Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi.

KYOTO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 3 April 2023 - Travelodge Hotels Asia Co., Ltd. has recently unveiled its newest addition to its portfolio, "Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi" (located in Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture, and managed by General Manager Masaki Takamoto), which officially opened on March 15, 2023. Since its launch, the hotel has been highly praised by international customers from Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and beyond, who find the familiar brand reassuring and comforting. The hotel's location in Kawaramachi, known for its famous tourist attractions like Yasaka Shrine, Fushimi Shrine, Kiyomizu Temple, and Kyoto Imperial Palace, makes it a popular destination for both domestic and international travellers. With numerous bus and subway stations nearby, it serves as a convenient transportation hub to explore the city. Plus, it has excellent access to JR Kyoto Station, Itami Airport, and Kansai Airport, making it an ideal choice for all travellers.
Our hotel offers guests a comfortable and convenient stay in the heart of Kyoto. Our guest rooms have been well-received by customers for their comfortable sleep in our beds and pillows, as well as our range of amenities, including bathtubs, wide desks suitable for work, and high-quality rooms with excellent views. Our hotel focal point is the modern comfort essentials, including high-speed Wi-Fi and coin-operated laundry facilities, which are especially convenient for long-stay guests. Our staff can speak multiple languages and are always available to assist you with any questions. As an ideal base for individual travellers exploring the city of Kyoto, and a peaceful oasis to recharge after a long day of sightseeing, Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi ensures an exceptional experience, whether you are here for business or leisure.
From the entrance to the room, experience Kyoto through our interior
- Standard single: 1 single bed (for 1 person): 13 square meters
- Standard Queen: 1 queen bed (for 1 person) 13 square meters
- Superior Queen: 1 queen bed (for 2 people) 15 square meters
- Superior Twin: 2 single beds (for 2 people) 15 square meters
- Deluxe twin: 2 single beds (for 2 people) 17 square meters
- Friends & Family Triple: 3 single beds (for 3 people) 26 square meters
- Accessible Room: 2 single beds (for 2 people) 22 square meters
Indulge in the taste of our in-house restaurant: Kamakura Pasta
Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi is proud to offer guests an exceptional dining experience at the hotel's first-floor restaurant, featuring the highly sought-after "Fresh Noodle Specialty Kamakura Pasta" for breakfast. This popular restaurant has been widely acclaimed in various media outlets such as TV programs and websites, and offers a diverse range of Japanese and Western dishes. Guests can indulge in a delicious spread of delicacies, carefully crafted to cater to every palate and preference.
Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi is committed to providing our guests with the best possible stay, including a complimentary state-of-the-art fitness gym, exclusive to our foreign-affiliated hotel. Our modern gym is equipped with the latest machines and equipment to keep you fit and energized throughout your stay.
We are now accepting reservations on our official website and through travel agency partners with a special opening fee, starting at just 6,375 yen (tax included).
Indulge in a longer and more immersive stay in Kyoto with our Long Stay Package. Book five or more consecutive nights and save more!
Sign up for our loyalty program "Travelodge Cashback" and earn up to 5% cash back credits. You can use the credit towards your next stay at any Travelodge Hotel in Asia, including our sister hotels Travelodge Honmachi Osaka, Travelodge Sapporo Susukino, Travelodge Nagoya Sakae, and future Travelodge locations across Japan. Plus, enjoy additional perks such as early check-in and late check-out. Start earning rewards with every stay today!
Travelodge Hotels Asia
Travelodge, a world-renowned brand with a legacy of over 80 years, offers experiential hospitality options that emphasizes on "Comfort, Convenience and Connectivity". As part of our business expansion, we have established an independent presence in Asia. Travelodge Hotels Asia. Our hotels in Asia feature a range of amenities that vary by location but are designed to provide guests with a comfortable and convenient stay with the following features:
- Snooze: Comfortable bedrooms with power showers and high-quality bedding
- Social: A communal space that to eat, socialize, and work
- Spin: Self-service laundromat
- Stream: Complimentary high-speed internet Wi-Fi
- Service: Warm, sincere and friendly service
- Smart mart: Convenience store in and around the hotel
Travelodge Hotels Asia has a long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning protocols. Our Essentially Safer Program has raised the standard even higher to provide you with peace of mind in today's world.
