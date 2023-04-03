Experience the Charm and Comfort of Kyoto with the Grand Opening of Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi.

KYOTO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 3 April 2023 - Travelodge Hotels Asia Co., Ltd. has recently unveiled its newest addition to its portfolio, "Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi" (located in Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture, and managed by General Manager Masaki Takamoto), which officially opened on March 15, 2023. Since its launch, the hotel has been highly praised by international customers from Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and beyond, who find the familiar brand reassuring and comforting. The hotel's location in Kawaramachi, known for its famous tourist attractions like Yasaka Shrine, Fushimi Shrine, Kiyomizu Temple, and Kyoto Imperial Palace, makes it a popular destination for both domestic and international travellers. With numerous bus and subway stations nearby, it serves as a convenient transportation hub to explore the city. Plus, it has excellent access to JR Kyoto Station, Itami Airport, and Kansai Airport, making it an ideal choice for all travellers.





Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi Entrance and Hotel Lobby



"An essentially better stay"

Our hotel offers guests a comfortable and convenient stay in the heart of Kyoto. Our guest rooms have been well-received by customers for their comfortable sleep in our beds and pillows, as well as our range of amenities, including bathtubs, wide desks suitable for work, and high-quality rooms with excellent views. Our hotel focal point is the modern comfort essentials, including high-speed Wi-Fi and coin-operated laundry facilities, which are especially convenient for long-stay guests. Our staff can speak multiple languages and are always available to assist you with any questions. As an ideal base for individual travellers exploring the city of Kyoto, and a peaceful oasis to recharge after a long day of sightseeing, Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi ensures an exceptional experience, whether you are here for business or leisure.



Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi Rooms

From the entrance to the room, experience Kyoto through our interior

The entrance lobby features a beautiful Japanese-style garden that embodies the essence of Kyoto, complete with traditional colours and plants. Guests can enjoy this tranquil space and capture memorable photos during their stay. The 232 guest rooms at Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi also embrace the culture and beauty of Kyoto with murals inspired by iconic landmarks such as Fushimi Inari Shrine and Japanese women in kimonos holding umbrellas, which add to the excitement of exploring the city and experiencing its culture.





Six types of rooms are available at the hotel to cater to different travellers and their needs. The Friends & Family Triple room is perfect for families with children, while the Deluxe Twin rooms offer spacious and comfortable stays for longer stays.







Standard single: 1 single bed (for 1 person): 13 square meters

Standard Queen: 1 queen bed (for 1 person) 13 square meters

Superior Queen: 1 queen bed (for 2 people) 15 square meters

Superior Twin: 2 single beds (for 2 people) 15 square meters

Deluxe twin: 2 single beds (for 2 people) 17 square meters

Friends & Family Triple: 3 single beds (for 3 people) 26 square meters

Accessible Room: 2 single beds (for 2 people) 22 square meters



Indulge in the taste of our in-house restaurant: Kamakura Pasta

Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi is proud to offer guests an exceptional dining experience at the hotel's first-floor restaurant, featuring the highly sought-after "Fresh Noodle Specialty Kamakura Pasta" for breakfast. This popular restaurant has been widely acclaimed in various media outlets such as TV programs and websites, and offers a diverse range of Japanese and Western dishes. Guests can indulge in a delicious spread of delicacies, carefully crafted to cater to every palate and preference.





Stay fit in our modern in-house gym

Travelodge Kyoto Shijo Kawaramachi is committed to providing our guests with the best possible stay, including a complimentary state-of-the-art fitness gym, exclusive to our foreign-affiliated hotel. Our modern gym is equipped with the latest machines and equipment to keep you fit and energized throughout your stay.





Special Opening Price

We are now accepting reservations on our official website and through travel agency partners with a special opening fee, starting at just 6,375 yen (tax included).





Long Stay Package

Indulge in a longer and more immersive stay in Kyoto with our Long Stay Package. Book five or more consecutive nights and save more!





Travelodge Cashback

Sign up for our loyalty program "Travelodge Cashback" and earn up to 5% cash back credits. You can use the credit towards your next stay at any Travelodge Hotel in Asia, including our sister hotels Travelodge Honmachi Osaka, Travelodge Sapporo Susukino, Travelodge Nagoya Sakae, and future Travelodge locations across Japan. Plus, enjoy additional perks such as early check-in and late check-out. Start earning rewards with every stay today!

Travelodge Hotels Asia

Travelodge Hotels Asia is a hotel management and operation company that develops hotels in Asia under the globally recognized Travelodge brand. It focuses on developing mid-scale hotels offering select services, primarily in strategic locations in major cities and tourist destinations across Asia.



Travelodge, a world-renowned brand with a legacy of over 80 years, offers experiential hospitality options that emphasizes on "Comfort, Convenience and Connectivity". As part of our business expansion, we have established an independent presence in Asia. Travelodge Hotels Asia. Our hotels in Asia feature a range of amenities that vary by location but are designed to provide guests with a comfortable and convenient stay with the following features:





Snooze: Comfortable bedrooms with power showers and high-quality bedding

Social: A communal space that to eat, socialize, and work

Spin: Self-service laundromat

Stream: Complimentary high-speed internet Wi-Fi

Service: Warm, sincere and friendly service

Smart mart: Convenience store in and around the hotel



Essentially Safer

Travelodge Hotels Asia has a long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning protocols. Our Essentially Safer Program has raised the standard even higher to provide you with peace of mind in today's world.