Finland: Sanna Marin concedes, Orpo claims win in tight vote

Partial results in Finland's election on Sunday showed Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Social Democrats on track to be the third largest party, behind center-right National Coalition Party (NCP) and the right-wing Finns.

The vote is spread thinly, however, and coalition permutations are complicated.

With 95% of votes counted, the Social Democrats had 19.9% of the vote, behind the conservative NCP on 20.8%, according to figures from the Justice Ministry. The far-right Finns Party was in second place with 20.0%.

NCP's Petteri Orpo claims victory

"You know what? This was a great victory," NCP leader Petteri Orpo told cheering supporters in Helsinki on Sunday night.

The NCP is now in position to lead negotiations to form a government, and its choices on who to partner with will be decisive.

In theory it could quite easily ally with either the Social Democrats or the Finns, plus one or two more smaller parties — but it is at odds with both its rivals on a number of issues.

"Based on this result, talks over forming a new government to Finland will be initiated under the leadership of the National Coalition Party," Orpo said.

Incumbent Marin concedes defeat

Marin was fighting for a second-term in the top job. In 2019, she became the world's youngest serving prime minister when she took office at age 34.

"Congratulations to the winner of the elections, congratulations to the National Coalition Party, congratulations to the Finns Party. Democracy has spoken," Marin told her supporters.

Although she remains one of Finland's more popular prime ministers, her government was bogged down by concerns about the country's economy - a sticking point in this year's election.

Finland's parliamentary election took place soon before the country's accession to the NATO alliance after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, having remained neutral throughout the Cold War.

While her stance on Russia had been seen as strong, conservatives attacked her for a partying scandal, saying she was unfit for office.

NCP will still need partners

NCP chair Orpo stands to become prime minister if his party finishes first. The NCP had led in the polls for almost two years, slipped back towards parity with Marin's Social Democrats in recent months, before appearing to secure a narrow advantage on Sunday.

Orpo and the conservatives have blamed Marin for a weak economy, as Finland grapples with rising cost of living and an energy crisis, driven by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The conservative party pledged in the campaign to curb spending and stop the rise of public debt, which has reached just over 70% of GDP since Marin took office.

Prior to the election, Orpo said he would not rule out negotiating with anybody prematurely, while Marin has said the Social Democrats would govern with the NCP but would take no part in any coalition involving the far-right Finns Party, which she has accused of being "openly racist."

jcg/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)