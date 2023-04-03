Alexa
Finland's center-right opposition party claims victory in tight parliament race; prime minister's party comes third

By Associated Press
2023/04/03 04:11
National Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo celebrates at the party's parliament election wake after seeing the results of the advance votes in Helsinki,...

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland's center-right opposition party claims victory in tight parliament race; prime minister's party comes third.