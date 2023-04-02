Blinken urges US journalist's release in call with Lavrov

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a rare phone call on Sunday to discuss the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been accused of spying in Russia.

"The American side initiated the phone call," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.

Blinken expressed "grave concern" over Gershkovich detention and urged for his immediate release, according to a State Department summary of the call. He also urged Moscow to release Pail Whelan, another detained American citizen.

Lavrov accused Washington of politicizing the case, and told Blinken Gershkovich's fate would be decided in court.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

