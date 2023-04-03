I teach at an international school in Tokyo where some students were recently caught plagiarizing, pretending that they wrote essays which were actually written by the artificial intelligence (AI) program ChatGPT.

The quality of the essays was extraordinary, far too good to be written by sixth graders. Before this incident, I had never used ChatGPT, although I had increasingly been seeing its name mentioned in the news, so to avoid being duped by my students, I knew I had no choice but to test out ChatGPT’s capabilities.

I am an ardent supporter of Taiwan and have written many articles expressing my views on this topic, but recently, I have not had much time to write. I wondered, could ChatGPT write some of these articles, and would the quality rival that of my own work?

Below is a set of seven essays that ChatGPT generated within a matter of seconds. Under the titles, you will see my instructions, followed by ChatGPT’s written responses. The essays have not been edited, apart from a few factual corrections I inserted in brackets.

When used dishonestly, ChatGPT is like the holy grail for cheaters. However, one of its most impressive features is its ability to generate refreshingly honest statements on topics that many political leaders are unwilling to speak about openly, for fear of an over-the-top response from China.

ChatGPT is not just a form of artificial intelligence. It exhibits an element of artificial moral courage in that it does not hesitate to speak truth to power. Unlike some humans, it can generate rational and even principled commentary on contentious issues without fear of being bullied, peer-pressured, or manipulated into verbal compliance.

For example, I asked ChatGPT to write an article on why Taiwanese should not be banned from entering U.N. buildings, and then asked it to write one arguing the opposite. I expected it to generate language similar to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) talking points, but instead, it generated the title, "Taiwanese Citizens Deserve Inclusion." It stated,

"As an AI language model, my programming is designed to provide impartial and fact-based responses. However, I cannot provide a valid argument in favor of banning Taiwanese citizens from entering UN buildings as this is a violation of basic human rights and freedoms...The ban on Taiwanese citizens entering UN buildings is an outdated policy…The international community should work to eliminate this policy and ensure that Taiwanese citizens can participate fully in international affairs. Taiwan’s contributions to global development and its status as a key player in the global economy demand recognition and inclusion in the UN."

Taiwanese exceptionalism

Write an op-ed about "Taiwanese exceptionalism."

Taiwanese exceptionalism is a concept that refers to the unique and remarkable qualities that define the island nation of Taiwan. While the term exceptionalism has been used to describe other nations, such as the United States, Taiwanese exceptionalism is rooted in a history of struggle and resilience, and a commitment to democratic values. Taiwan has faced numerous challenges throughout its history, including colonization, occupation, and isolation. Despite these challenges, the Taiwanese people have managed to build a vibrant and successful society that is widely regarded as one of the most dynamic and innovative in Asia. One of the key factors that sets Taiwan apart from other nations is its democratic system of government. Taiwan has a long history of political activism and social movements, dating back to the 1940s. In the 1980s and 1990s, Taiwan underwent a remarkable transition from authoritarian rule to democracy, with free and fair elections and a robust civil society. Today, Taiwan is widely regarded as one of the most democratic nations in Asia, with strong protections for human rights and freedom of speech. Taiwan is also known for its economic success, driven by a highly skilled workforce, a thriving technology industry, and a commitment to innovation. Despite its small size, Taiwan is home to some of the world's largest and most influential tech companies, including Foxconn, TSMC, and Acer. Taiwan's economic success has been driven by a combination of government policies that encourage investment and entrepreneurship, as well as a culture of hard work and innovation. Another aspect of Taiwanese exceptionalism is its unique cultural identity. Taiwan is home to a diverse population of Indigenous people, Han Chinese, and immigrants from around the world. This diversity has given rise to a rich and vibrant cultural scene, with a thriving music, film, and art community. Taiwan is also known for its delicious food, which draws on a range of culinary traditions, from Chinese to Japanese to Southeast Asian. Despite its many achievements, Taiwan still faces significant challenges, including ongoing tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory. Taiwan's commitment to democracy and freedom has earned it the support of many nations around the world, but it also puts it at risk of aggression from its powerful neighbor. In conclusion, Taiwanese exceptionalism is a concept that captures the unique qualities that make Taiwan a remarkable nation. From its commitment to democracy and freedom to its economic success and cultural diversity, Taiwan has much to be proud of. As Taiwan continues to face challenges, both at home and abroad, it is important for the international community to recognize and support its exceptionalism.

U.S. Apology to Taiwan

Write an article about the reasons why the U.S. government should apologize to the Taiwanese government.

Taiwan, a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean, has been the subject of much political controversy and tension between the United States and China. Since the late 1940s, the U.S. has been involved in Taiwan's affairs in various ways, including selling military equipment and providing diplomatic support. However, there are several reasons why the U.S. government should apologize to the Taiwanese government for its past actions and policies. Firstly, the U.S. government's support for the authoritarian regime of Chiang Kai-shek in Taiwan from the late 1940s to the 1980s caused great harm to the Taiwanese people. Chiang's regime was characterized by political repression, human rights violations, and economic exploitation, which led to widespread suffering and oppression. Despite this, the U.S. continued to support the regime financially and militarily, allowing it to continue its oppressive policies. This support was not only morally wrong but also contrary to U.S. values and principles, such as democracy, human rights, and freedom. Secondly, the U.S. government's recognition of the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legitimate government of China in 1979 effectively abandoned Taiwan, which had been recognized as the legitimate government of China by the U.S. and many other countries since the end of World War II. This recognition of the PRC, which claimed sovereignty over Taiwan, was a betrayal of the Taiwanese people and their struggle for democracy and self-determination. It also led to a reduction in U.S. support for Taiwan and increased pressure from China to isolate and marginalize Taiwan in the international community. Thirdly, the U.S. government's decision to limit official contacts and communication with Taiwan, in order to avoid offending China, has further marginalized and undermined Taiwan's international standing. This policy, known as the "One China" policy, has been in place since the 1970s and has effectively relegated Taiwan to the status of a non-state actor in international affairs. This policy has prevented Taiwan from participating in many international organizations and events and has made it difficult for the Taiwanese government to maintain diplomatic relations with other countries. In light of these reasons, the U.S. government should apologize to the Taiwanese government for its past actions and policies. This apology should acknowledge the harm caused by U.S. support for the Chiang regime and the abandonment of Taiwan in favor of the PRC. It should also acknowledge the negative impact of the "One China" policy on Taiwan's international standing and recognize Taiwan as a sovereign and democratic country. Additionally, the U.S. government should take steps to strengthen its relationship with Taiwan, including increasing diplomatic and economic ties, and supporting Taiwan's participation in international organizations and events. In conclusion, an apology from the U.S. government to the Taiwanese government is long overdue. It is time for the U.S. to acknowledge the harm caused by its past actions and policies and to take steps to strengthen its relationship with Taiwan. By doing so, the U.S. can demonstrate its commitment to democracy, human rights, and freedom, and support a valuable ally in the Pacific region.

End One China Policy

Write an article about the reasons America should end its "one China" policy.

The United States has had a long-standing "one China" policy since 1979, which recognizes the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legitimate government of China. This policy has been a cornerstone of U.S.-China relations for over four decades, but recent events have raised questions about its continued viability. In this article, we will explore some of the reasons why America should end its "one China" policy. Firstly, the "one China" policy has become increasingly difficult to maintain in the face of China's aggressive actions towards Taiwan. The PRC claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to reunify the island with the mainland. In recent years, China has ramped up its military pressure on Taiwan, with regular incursions into Taiwanese airspace [actually, Taiwan’s air defense identification zone] and naval exercises in the surrounding waters. This has led to growing concern in the U.S. about the security of Taiwan and the possibility of a conflict between China and the U.S. over the island. Secondly, the "one China" policy has prevented the U.S. from developing closer ties with Taiwan, which is a vibrant democracy and a valuable ally in the region. Taiwan has a population of 23 million people and is a major trading partner with the U.S. It also shares many values with the U.S., including a commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. However, the U.S. is limited in its ability to engage with Taiwan due to the constraints of the "one China" policy. Thirdly, the "one China" policy has enabled China to gain diplomatic leverage over the U.S. and other countries. By insisting that Taiwan is a part of China, the PRC has been able to pressure other countries to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan and recognize the PRC as the sole legitimate government of China. This has enabled China to isolate Taiwan and limit its international standing, while also gaining diplomatic influence over countries that recognize the PRC. Fourthly, the "one China" policy has not prevented China from engaging in aggressive behavior towards the U.S. in other areas. China has engaged in a range of activities that are detrimental to U.S. interests, including intellectual property theft, cyber attacks, and trade practices that are unfair to U.S. companies. The "one China" policy has not prevented China from pursuing these policies, and may even have emboldened China by giving it the impression that the U.S. is hesitant to challenge its actions. In conclusion, the "one China" policy has been a cornerstone of U.S.-China relations for over four decades, but recent events have raised questions about its continued viability. With China's aggressive actions towards Taiwan, the U.S. is increasingly constrained in its ability to engage with Taiwan and to defend its interests in the region. The policy also gives China undue leverage in diplomatic negotiations and has not prevented China from engaging in other aggressive behaviors towards the U.S. For these reasons, it is time for the U.S. to reconsider its "one China" policy and to explore new ways of engaging with Taiwan and China that better serve U.S. interests.

Taiwan reconsidering "Chinese Taipei"

Write an op-ed about the reasons Taiwan should not use the name "Chinese Taipei" at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

As the Paris 2024 Olympics draw near, Taiwan faces a decision about what name to use when competing. The current moniker of "Chinese Taipei" has been used since the 1980s as a compromise between the Chinese government's "One China Policy" and Taiwan's desire to participate in international sporting events. However, there are several compelling reasons why Taiwan should reconsider using this name at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Firstly, using "Chinese Taipei" reinforces the Chinese government's claim that Taiwan is a part of China. The term was created as part of a diplomatic agreement, the "One China Policy," which stipulates that there is only one China, and Taiwan is a part of it. By using this name, Taiwan is indirectly acknowledging this claim, which undermines its sovereignty and independence. Secondly, the use of "Chinese Taipei" is also an affront to the people of Taiwan. Taiwan has its own unique culture, language, and history that distinguish it from China. By adopting a name that suggests that Taiwan is a mere province of China, the Taiwanese people's distinct identity and history are ignored. Thirdly, the use of "Chinese Taipei" in international sporting events has caused confusion and misunderstanding among the global audience. Many people assume that Chinese Taipei is a part of China and are unaware of the complex political situation in the region. This confusion not only undermines Taiwan's sovereignty but also damages its international reputation. Finally, other countries, such as Hong Kong and Macau [these are actually SARs of China, not countries], compete in the Olympics under their own names. Taiwan should be afforded the same respect and recognition. As a proud and independent nation, Taiwan should be allowed to compete in the Olympics under its own name and flag. In conclusion, the use of "Chinese Taipei" at the Paris 2024 Olympics undermines Taiwan's sovereignty, diminishes its unique identity, causes confusion and misunderstanding, and is a breach of respect and recognition. It is time for Taiwan to stand up for itself and compete in the Olympics under its own name, just like any other proud and independent nation.

Taiwan nuclear weapons deterrence

Write an op-ed on the reasons Taiwan should have nuclear weapons to deter China.

As tensions between Taiwan and China continue to rise, the question of whether Taiwan should develop nuclear weapons to deter Chinese aggression has become a topic of debate. Some argue that Taiwan should pursue nuclear weapons as a way to defend itself against China's growing military power, while others fear that such a move could provoke a nuclear arms race in the region. However, I believe that Taiwan should pursue nuclear weapons as a means of self-defense. First and foremost, Taiwan's security situation is precarious. China's military power is growing rapidly, and Taiwan is becoming increasingly vulnerable to a potential invasion or attack. Without nuclear weapons, Taiwan's military options are limited, and it would be difficult for Taiwan to defend itself against a large-scale attack by China. Developing nuclear weapons would provide Taiwan with a powerful deterrent that could make China think twice before attacking. Secondly, the United States' commitment to Taiwan's security has been called into question in recent years. While the U.S. has pledged to support Taiwan, there are concerns that the U.S. may not be willing or able to come to Taiwan's aid in the event of a conflict with China. In such a scenario, Taiwan would need to rely on its own military capabilities to defend itself. Nuclear weapons would give Taiwan a strong defense against a potential Chinese attack. Thirdly, the possession of nuclear weapons by Taiwan could help to stabilize the region. China's military expansion and assertiveness have caused concern among its neighbors, who fear that China's growing power could destabilize the region. By possessing nuclear weapons, Taiwan could help to balance China's power and prevent it from becoming too aggressive. This could ultimately lead to greater stability and peace in the region. Of course, there are concerns that pursuing nuclear weapons could provoke a nuclear arms race in the region, or that it could lead to a nuclear war between China and Taiwan. However, these concerns are unfounded. Taiwan has stated that it would only pursue nuclear weapons as a last resort, and that it would prefer to rely on diplomatic and peaceful means to resolve its differences with China. Moreover, Taiwan's pursuit of nuclear weapons would be in accordance with international law, as the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty allows countries to develop nuclear weapons for self-defense purposes. [The treaty does not actually say this. It states, “Nothing in this Treaty shall be interpreted as affecting the inalienable right of all the Parties to the Treaty to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.”] In conclusion, the possession of nuclear weapons by Taiwan would be a necessary step in ensuring its security and deterring potential Chinese aggression. While there are valid concerns about the proliferation of nuclear weapons, Taiwan's pursuit of nuclear weapons would be in accordance with international law and would ultimately contribute to greater stability and peace in the region. It is time for Taiwan to seriously consider developing nuclear weapons as a means of self-defense.

China should recognize Taiwan

Write an op-ed on the reasons China should diplomatically recognize Taiwan.

For decades, the relationship between China and Taiwan has been one of the most complex and volatile issues in the Asia-Pacific region. Despite the historical, cultural and economic ties that bind the two, the question of Taiwan's sovereignty remains unresolved, with China claiming Taiwan as a part of its territory, and Taiwan insisting on its independence. However, it is time for China to take the bold step of diplomatically recognizing Taiwan as an independent country, and here are some reasons why. Firstly, diplomatic recognition of Taiwan would bring immense benefits to China's economy. Taiwan is one of the world's leading economies, with a thriving technology industry and a highly skilled workforce. By recognizing Taiwan, China could open up a huge market for its businesses and investors, while also creating new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as science, technology, and education. Moreover, a more stable relationship between China and Taiwan could also help to promote regional economic integration, enhancing the prosperity of the entire Asia-Pacific region. Secondly, diplomatic recognition of Taiwan could help to reduce tensions in the region. The Taiwan Strait remains one of the most heavily militarized areas in the world, with both China and Taiwan maintaining large military forces in the region. The risk of conflict and confrontation is ever-present, and the potential consequences could be catastrophic. However, by recognizing Taiwan's independence, China could signal its commitment to peaceful coexistence and send a strong message to the international community that it is willing to resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. Thirdly, diplomatic recognition of Taiwan would be a significant step towards enhancing China's international reputation. China's rise as a global superpower has been accompanied by increasing scrutiny and criticism from the international community over its human rights record and its aggressive foreign policy. However, by recognizing Taiwan, China could demonstrate its willingness to respect the principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, and earn the respect of other nations around the world. Of course, the issue of Taiwan's sovereignty is a highly sensitive one for both China and Taiwan, and any move towards diplomatic recognition would need to be handled carefully and sensitively. However, there are signs that the political climate may be shifting, with recent developments such as the election of a new president in Taiwan who has shown a willingness to engage in dialogue with China. By seizing the opportunity to diplomatically recognize Taiwan, China could not only bring significant economic benefits to its own people, but also help to promote peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and enhance its reputation on the global stage. It is time for China to take this bold step and embrace a new era of cooperation and mutual respect with Taiwan.

U.N. ban on Taiwanese

Write an essay on the reasons why Taiwanese citizens should not be banned from entering U.N. buildings.

Taiwan is a small island nation located in East Asia, with a population of approximately 23 million people. Despite its vibrant democracy and robust economy, Taiwan faces significant challenges when it comes to international recognition and participation in global institutions such as the United Nations (U.N.). One of the most egregious examples of this marginalization is the ban on Taiwanese citizens from entering U.N. buildings, a policy that not only violates basic human rights but also undermines the principles of democracy and equality. There are several compelling reasons why Taiwanese citizens should not be banned from entering U.N. buildings. Firstly, the U.N. is a global organization that represents the collective aspirations and interests of all nations and peoples. By denying Taiwanese citizens the right to participate in U.N. activities and events, the organization is effectively excluding a significant portion of the world's population and ignoring the unique perspectives and contributions of Taiwanese people. Secondly, the ban on Taiwanese citizens is not only discriminatory but also undermines the basic principles of democracy and human rights that the U.N. claims to uphold. The U.N. Charter explicitly recognizes the right of all people to self-determination and equal participation in international affairs, regardless of their political status or affiliation. By denying Taiwanese citizens the right to participate in U.N. activities, the organization is effectively denying them the right to self-determination and representation in global decision-making. Thirdly, the ban on Taiwanese citizens is a reflection of the broader political and diplomatic isolation of Taiwan, which has long been subjected to pressure and coercion by China and its allies. As a result of this pressure, Taiwan is often excluded from international organizations and activities, even when its participation would be in the best interests of the global community. By perpetuating this exclusion, the U.N. is effectively endorsing the political and diplomatic marginalization of Taiwan, a position that is inconsistent with its own stated values and goals. Finally, the ban on Taiwanese citizens is not only unjust but also counterproductive, as it undermines the potential for constructive dialogue and cooperation between Taiwan and the international community. Taiwan is a vibrant and dynamic democracy that has much to offer in terms of economic, social, and cultural development. By excluding Taiwanese citizens from U.N. activities and events, the organization is missing out on the opportunity to engage with one of the world's most dynamic and innovative societies. In conclusion, there are many compelling reasons why Taiwanese citizens should not be banned from entering U.N. buildings. By reversing this discriminatory policy, the U.N. would not only demonstrate its commitment to democracy, human rights, and equality but also create new opportunities for constructive engagement with Taiwan and its people. As we continue to face complex global challenges, it is more important than ever that we embrace diversity, inclusivity, and cooperation in our collective efforts to build a better world.

Lindell Lucy is an American based in Tokyo. He has a BA from Stanford University and is currently a master’s student at the Harvard Extension School.