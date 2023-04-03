Alexa
32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware

By ADRIAN SAINZ, ANDREW DeMILLO and BEN FINLEY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/04/03 08:06
A house is destroyed from a tornado in Covington, Tenn., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes have killed several...
Traffic is backed up along one of the main thoroughfares in Covington, Tenn., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoe...
Family and neighbors look through debris on Ed Whestine's farm southwest of Wellman, Iowa on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Storms that dropped possibly doz...
The marquee of the Apollo Theatre is down at the scene where the roof of the theatre collapsed during a tornado Friday evening, Saturday, April 1, 202...
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple deaths were reported in the area following the storm. (A...
Jaycee Ahlefeld surveys the damage left after a late-night tornado devastated the area in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Ahlefeld's son atte...
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple deaths were reported in the area following the storm. (A...
Crew members work to clean up debris at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvider...
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023,...
A worker inspects the collapsed marquee at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belv...
Businesses and vehicles are damaged from a storm in Little Rock, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of th...
Homes are damaged in a neighborhood from a storm in Little Rock, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of th...
Heidi Jenkins, owner of Boulevard Salon, speaks with a reporter in front of her destroyed business in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelen...
A fallen tree damages a house after a storm in Little Rock, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the Sou...
Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of...
Workers cut fallen trees along a road leading to Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South a...
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple deaths were reported in the area following the storm. (A...
Misty Grimes, searches through debris scattered throughout her yard left from a late-night tornado in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Grimes ...
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple deaths were reported in the area following the storm. (A...
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple deaths were reported in the area following the storm. (A...
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple deaths were reported in the area following the storm. (A...
Debris covers the ground around damaged homes in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the South a...
This photo provided by the Adamsville, Tenn., Police Department shows debris in the Adamsville, Tenn., area on Friday, March 31, 2023, after a deadly ...
Jeremiah Burrell, 14, walks past the destroyed gym at Crestview Elementary School in Covington, Tenn., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. A severe storm or p...
Anne Adams, the principal of Crestview Elementary, Pearlie Mason, a secretary at the school, and Carolyn Hayes, a teacher at the school, look at the d...
Savannah Bernard and Shakiya Wilson, 16, walk through the rubble next to the destroyed gym at Crestview Elementary School in Covington, Tenn., on Satu...
Volunteers comb through an area that was heavily damage by a tornado in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023, as search-and-rescue efforts continue...
Volunteers comb through an area that was heavily damage by a tornado in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023, as search-and-rescue efforts continue...
Volunteers comb through an area that was heavily damage by a tornado in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023, as search-and-rescue efforts continue...
A school bus is surrounded by debris in an area that was heavily damage by a tornado in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Storms that spawned p...
J.W. Spencer speaks with a reporter outside his home about his experience during the tornado in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting t...
Ashley Macmillan speaks with a reporter in front of a massive tree that fell in front of her mother’s house in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023...
Two people stand in front of a destroyed business in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of the Sou...
Family and neighbors look through debris on Ed Whestine's farm southwest of Wellman, Iowa on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Storms that dropped possibly doz...
Crestview Elementary School teachers Anna Vandiver, left, and Elizabeth Woddell share a hug while visiting the mangled wreckage of their classrooms Sa...
The path of a tornado is seen through a building on James Street, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen ...
Joseph Mack helps helps neighbor Patrick Glover clean up his house in Covington, Tenn., Saturday, April 1, 2023 after it was hit by tornado. Storms th...
Meghann Foster, mayor of Coralville, Iowa, bottom right, works with community members to clean up storm damage on 23rd Avenue after a tornado, Saturda...
MidAmerican Energy workers tend to downed power lines on 23rd Avenue after a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa...
Masoud Shahed-Ghaznavi stands in front of his Little Rock, Ark., home that was destroyed by Friday’s tornado on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting t...
Crestview Elementary School lies in ruins Saturday, April 1, 2023 after a tornado ripped through the town of Covington, Tenn. Storms that spawned poss...
The gym of Crestview Elementary School, where students usually gather to ride out storms, was damaged by a tornado the day before in Covington, Tenn.,...
A house that belongs to Patrick Glover is damaged from a tornado in Covington, Tenn., on Saturday, April 1, 2023 after it was hit by tornado the night...
Dominique Green, right, the mother of two-year-old Aubree Green who was killed in last week's deadly tornados, is comforted at her daughter's burial i...
A tree tops two vehicles destroyed by Friday's tornado in Little Rock, Ark., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting tornadoes that tore through parts of...
Masoud Shahed-Ghaznavi stands in front of his home that was destroyed by Friday's tornado in Little Rock, Ark., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Unrelenting t...
Chad Mills tries to recover as much as he can while using a compact track loader at what used to be his home along Hwy 15 in Ponotoc, Miss. Saturday, ...
Motorists pass by a destroyed SUV that was thrown into a ditch along South Gloster near Eason Blvd Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Tupelo, Miss. Storms tha...
Friends and family descend on the home of Suzanne Harlow in Pontotoc, Miss., Saturday, April 1, 2023 along Rosalee Drive to help her recover some of h...
Family and neighbors look through debris on Ed Whestine's farm southwest of Wellman, Iowa on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Storms that dropped possibly doz...

WYNNE, Ark. (AP) — Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. raced Sunday to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 32 people.

The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and also collapsed the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, stunning people throughout the region with the scope of the damage.

The number of deaths continued to grow Sunday.

"While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Biden earlier declared broad areas of the country major disaster areas, making federal resources and financial aid available for recovery.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Arkansas, where at least five people were killed, already had declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard.

Confirmed or suspected tornadoes in 11 states destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and laid waste to neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that a tornado was responsible for damage to several homes near Bridgeville, Delaware. One person was found dead inside a house heavily damaged by the storm Saturday night, Delaware State Police reported.

It may take days to confirm all the recent tornadoes. The dead included at least nine in one Tennessee county, five in Indiana and four in Illinois.

Other deaths from the storms that hit Friday night into Saturday were reported in Alabama and Mississippi.

Residents of Wynne, Arkansas, a community of about 8,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Memphis, Tennessee, woke Saturday to find the high school's roof shredded and its windows blown out. At least four people died.

Ashley Macmillan said she, her husband and their children huddled with their dogs in a bathroom as a tornado passed, “praying and saying goodbye to each other, because we thought we were dead.” A falling tree seriously damaged their home, but they escaped unhurt.

Chainsaws buzzed, as bulldozers plowed into debris. Utility crews restored power as some neighborhoods began recovery.

Tennessee recorded at least 15 deaths, including nine fatalities in McNairy County, east of Memphis, according to Patrick Sheehan, director the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee drove to the county Saturday to tour the destruction and comfort residents. He said the storm capped the “worst” week of his time as governor, coming days after a school shooting in Nashville that killed six people including a family friend whose funeral he and his wife just attended.

"It’s terrible what has happened in this community, this county, this state,” Lee said. “But it looks like your community has done what Tennessean communities do, and that is rally and respond.”

Rachel Milam lived in the basement with her 6-year-old daughter, while her mother and her mother’s boyfriend lived upstairs in their home on the outskirts of Waynesboro, Tennessee.

All squeezed into the bathroom of the cinder block basement Friday night as the tornado approached and made whooshing sounds like a washing machine.

“As it ripped the roof off, the shower curtain fell,” Milam, 26, said Sunday. “So I’m trying to dig through the shower curtain and see. I saw darkness and then rain started to fall.”

Then absolute terror.

“And the house — I watched it pick up and move … about six inches and then pick up and it was gone.”

“I was just thinking it’s gonna take the tub, like we’re going to be gone,” she said.

A piece of wood fell over them. So did a mirror. "We were fine and just thankful that we made it out alive,” Milam said.

Milam, who works as a nurse, soon joined other neighbors in digging people out from wrecked homes. One woman had a laceration to her face and other parts of her body and was flown out by a helicopter. Another man was freed from the rubble of his home by rescuers who used chainsaws to slice through the debris.

Jeffrey Day said he called his daughter after seeing on the news that their community of Adamsville was being hit. Huddled in a closet with her 2-year-old son as the storm passed over, she answered the phone screaming.

“She kept asking me, ‘What do I do, daddy?’" Day said, tearing up. "I didn’t know what to say.”

After the storm passed, his daughter crawled out of her destroyed home and drove to nearby family.

Elsewhere, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker traveled Sunday to Belvidere to visit the Apollo Theatre, which partially collapsed as about 260 people were attending a heavy metal concert.

Frederick Livingston, Jr., was pulled from the rubble but didn't survive. He had gone to enjoy the concert with his son, Alex.

“I couldn’t save him,” his son told WLS-TV. The father and son were standing side by side when debris began raining down. “It happened so fast."

The governor said 48 others were treated in hospitals, with five in critical condition.

Pritzker also planned to visit Crawford County, about 230 miles (370 kilometers) south of Chicago, where three people were killed and eight injured when a tornado hit around New Hebron.

“We’ve had emergency crews digging people out of their basements because the house is collapsed on top of them, but luckily they had that safe space to go to,” Sheriff Bill Rutan said at a news conference.

That tornado was not far from where three people died in Indiana's Sullivan County, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis. Several people were rescued overnight, with reports of as many as 12 people injured.

DeMillo reported from Little Rock and Finley from Norfolk, Virginia. Associated Press writers around the country contributed to this report, including Kimberlee Kruesi in Adamsville, Tennessee, Harm Venhuizen in Belvidere, Illinois, Corey Williams in Detroit, and Ron Todt in Philadelphia.