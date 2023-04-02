Climber reported missing in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Search and rescue efforts are underway after one member of a hiking group was reported missing and suspected of falling from the cliff of Ganzhuowan Shan (干卓萬山) in central Taiwan on Sunday (April 2).

The Nantou County Fire Bureau said it received a report at 6:06 a.m. that a hiker was missing near a cliff in Ganzhuowan Shan. A six-member search and rescue team flew in a helicopter to a campsite in the mountain about an hour and a half later.

The team rappelled down the cliff but was unable to locate the missing hiker. The search and rescue effort will continue on Monday morning.

The fire bureau said that the 66-year-old missing hiker, surnamed Chiang (蔣), belonged to an 11-member mountaineering group, CNA reported. They came to climb Ganzhuowan Shan and Mt. Zhuoshe (卓社大山) on Friday.

According to the Fire Bureau, Chiang had fallen behind the group's pace. The group would call for him periodically to ensure he did not get too far behind. However, when the group passed the cliffs near Ganzhuowan Shan, they lost contact with him and suspected he had fallen off the cliff.