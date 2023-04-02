Taiwan’s transport minister pledges to improve holiday traffic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The long weekend associated with Tomb Sweeping Festival has led to persistent traffic congestion on national highways and many automobile accidents.

Taiwan’s Minister of Transport and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) addressed the matter on Sunday (April 2) saying certain measures, such as on-ramp control measures, have been enacted to relieve congestion as the ministry continues to find solutions to improve traffic.

Wang made a public appearance on Sunday at a commemorative event for the Taroko Express Disaster, which took place in 2021 on this day. He visited a memorial at a Taiwan Railway facility in Yangmei District, where he fielded questions from the media.

Wang admitted there was severe congestion over the weekend as many returned to their hometowns to carry out important tomb-cleaning duties. He added that 196 accidents on Friday (April 1) contributed to highway congestion.

Wang expects traffic to improve now, as rain on the first day of the holiday slowed traffic and led to long delays. Furthermore, improved monitoring and regulation of traffic flow is in place.

With another three days left of the holiday, Wang pledged that the Ministry of Transportation and Communications would continue to work hard to ensure optimal traffic conditions.