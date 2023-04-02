Eatery in Taiwan's Yilan makes vision-impaired customer with service dog sit outside

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A popular dumpling shop in Yilan County did not allow a vision-impaired customer to eat inside with her service dog on Friday (March 31) because the store has a no-pet policy.

The vision-impaired woman surnamed Lian (連) said she told the store clerk the dog was a service animal, not a pet, CNA reported. Lian was with friends and sitting outside would split up the group, but the clerk insisted that she sit outside.

Lian always carries a service dog certificate, and some stores understand, even preparing special seating to accommodate her service dog, she said. However, occasionally she encounters situations like this, which are sad and frustrating, she said.

Guide dogs are service dogs trained to perform certain tasks and are not ordinary pets, explained Lin Tsang-tsai (林蒼蔡), director of the Social Affairs Department of the Yilan County Government. Lin said he regretted the situation had occurred.

According to the People with Disabilities Rights Protection Act, “People with visual, auditory, and physical disabilities accompanied by qualified guide dogs, hearing dogs, or mobility assistance dogs or training personnel bringing young guide dogs, young hearing dogs, and young mobility assistance dogs during training are allowed to enter public areas, public buildings, business places, public transports, and other public facilities freely.”

The county government contacted the store owner, and the store acknowledged its mistake and was willing to improve. If there is no improvement, a fine of NT$10,000 (US$330) to NT$50,000 may be imposed, Lin added, per CNA.

An individual with Lian at the shop complained on Facebook, “The name of the store is ‘Normal,’ but from my point of view, their mentality is not normal at all!”



(Facebook,穩將達令 photos)