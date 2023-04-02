Canadian parliament publishes report highlighting country's 'strong relationship' with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an interim report published on Thursday (March 30), the Canadian parliament’s Special Committee on the Canada-People’s Republic of China Relationship wrote it is troubled by China’s aggression toward Taiwan and declared that ensuring Taiwan does not fall “is incumbent on all democracies.”

The report offered a list of 18 recommendations for Canada’s House of Commons, including having the government “offer and declare its clear and unwavering commitment that the future of Taiwan must only be the decision of the people of Taiwan,” encourage parliamentary delegations and diplomatic visits, support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations and international development efforts, and facilitate investment and trade between the two countries. The committee also recommended that the Canadian government “learn from Taiwan’s experience in addressing disinformation and foreign interference and consider implementing some of Taiwan’s approaches to such issues.”

In the report, the committee examined Canada’s relationship with Taiwan, first highlighting the difference between the country’s one China policy and China’s “one China principle,” as well as the fact that Canada does not endorse China’s stance on the matter. After establishing this, it moved on to discuss Canada’s social, political, and economic interactions with Taiwan, drawing on witnesses’ and experts’ input to suggest ways to deepen ties.

China’s provocations against Taiwan is a stark reminder that the status quo between the two countries “remains precarious,” the report read. Taiwan’s representative to Canada, Harry Tseng (曾厚仁), was cited as saying, “the fact is that if Taiwan falls, democracy falls, and that will be the ultimate concern of all of us.”

These, according to the committee, are reasons why Canada’s engagement with Taiwan is important.