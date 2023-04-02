Southern Taiwan facing overproduction of pineapples

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Southern Taiwan is experiencing a bumper pineapple harvest this year, though large daytime and nighttime temperature differences are leading to fruit cracking, per UDN.

Kaohsiung farmers have urged the government to expedite fruit processing for export markets or otherwise provide more assistance for fruit processors engaged in value-added production such as canned pineapple. As more pineapples become ripe and ready for market, farmers are fearing more losses.

Kaohsiung City Government Agricultural Bureau Deputy Director Wang Cheng-yi (王正一) responded to farmer complaints on Sunday afternoon (April 2). He noted that Kaoshiung pineapple exports are expected to increase 20% year on year, and from Feb. 19, more incentives have been provided to pineapple processors, with the municipal government seeking sales and distribution channels.

In addition to the record harvest this year, inferior pineapples that are cracked have also entered the market, leading prices to be cut in half compared to last year. Furthermore, inflationary effects have affected everything from fertilizer to labor costs, which have squeezed profits for farmers.

Wang said Kaohsiung pineapple exports will top 5,000 metric tons this year. He says incentives for fruit processing since February have led to the purchase of 400 tons of pineapples with a total target of 1,000 metric tons.

Farmers say they still lack information about where to sell inferior pineapples. And while the city government is incentivizing fruit processing factories, many complain the processing load is too heavy to meet demand. Domestic channels such as Carrefour, PX Mart, and RT-Mart have been helpful in digesting Kaohsiung pineapple supply, and school lunches have also helped relieve supply pressure.

Still, farmers note some pineapple exports have been rejected and returned, meaning fresh fruit is selling for less than the cost of substandard processed pineapple, or some 50% lower than prices last year.