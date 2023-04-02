Alexa
Two dead in 7-vehicle crash on Taiwan’s National Highway 1

Accident occurred in the northbound Nantun section of National Highway 1

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/02 16:20
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A seven-vehicle collision occurred in the Nantun section of National Highway 1 in Taichung City early Sunday morning (April 2), CNA reported.

National Highway Police Bureau’s Yuanlin Branch said the accident occurred at kilometer mark 181 of northbound National Highway 1 at around 1:50 a.m., involving one semi-trailer and six sedans.

Police said that a sedan rear-ended the semi-trailer and overturned in the inner lane before being hit by another sedan from behind. A man and a woman in the first sedan were thrown out of their vehicle.

The Taichung City Fire Bureau responded to the call and said that the woman died at the scene and was not sent to the hospital, while the man lost vital signs at the scene and died after being sent to the hospital.

The accident is currently under investigation by the National Highway Police Bureau.
National Highway 1
National Highway Police Bureau
7-vehicle collision

