Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Summer-like weather on tap for remainder of Tomb Sweeping Holiday

Rain forecast for northern and eastern Taiwan on Thursday and Friday

  268
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/02 14:48
Summer-like weather on tap for remainder of Tomb Sweeping Holiday

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The weather was a bit hot in southern Taiwan, and comfortable in northern part of the country on Sunday (April 2), but the mercury will continue to rise to make it feel like summer from Monday (April 3) to Tomb Sweeping Day on Wednesday (April 5), according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

Wu said partly clear skies were forecast across Taiwan on Sunday, as temperatures began to rise, with Hualien and Taitung having occasional short rains, CNA reported.

The skies will be partly cloudy from Monday to Wednesday as temperatures keep rising, with high temperatures possibly reaching 30 degrees Celsius in northern and 35 C in southern Taiwan.

It will gradually get cloudier with the arrival of a rain belt, with local rains forecast for northern and eastern Taiwan from Thursday night to Friday, Wu said. He added the rain belt will move away on Saturday (April 8) and that the country will mostly see clear skies, per CNA.

Daniel Wu
summer-like weather

RELATED ARTICLES

Spring showers give way to sunny holiday forecast
Spring showers give way to sunny holiday forecast
2023/03/30 09:06
Rain expected across Taiwan this week
Rain expected across Taiwan this week
2023/03/26 11:51
Clear skies continue with new cold front arriving next week
Clear skies continue with new cold front arriving next week
2023/03/07 09:58
Taiwan to have comfortable weather for nearly a week
Taiwan to have comfortable weather for nearly a week
2023/03/06 17:17
Sunny and warm as Taiwanese return to work
Sunny and warm as Taiwanese return to work
2023/02/28 17:24