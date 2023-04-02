Summer-like weather on tap for remainder of Tomb Sweeping Holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The weather was a bit hot in southern Taiwan, and comfortable in northern part of the country on Sunday (April 2), but the mercury will continue to rise to make it feel like summer from Monday (April 3) to Tomb Sweeping Day on Wednesday (April 5), according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

Wu said partly clear skies were forecast across Taiwan on Sunday, as temperatures began to rise, with Hualien and Taitung having occasional short rains, CNA reported.

The skies will be partly cloudy from Monday to Wednesday as temperatures keep rising, with high temperatures possibly reaching 30 degrees Celsius in northern and 35 C in southern Taiwan.

It will gradually get cloudier with the arrival of a rain belt, with local rains forecast for northern and eastern Taiwan from Thursday night to Friday, Wu said. He added the rain belt will move away on Saturday (April 8) and that the country will mostly see clear skies, per CNA.