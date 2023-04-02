Taiwan's CDC warns of poisonous snakes ahead of Tomb Sweeping Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With many heading out to remote areas for recreational purposes or to clear graves, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a warning about dangers posed by accidental encounters with poisonous snakes.

According to a CDC report, more than 1,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes each year. The most common poisonous snake bite is the Taiwanese habu, followed by the Taiwan green bamboo pit viper, and the hundred-pace pit viper.

Beginning in April, Taiwan's climate has gradually become warmer and more humid, with snakes of all varieties becoming more active. This has led to an increase in the number of snake bites as the public is encouraged to be more vigilant when engaging in outdoor activities.

According to the CDC, the annual supply of anti-venom averages 2,500 doses, which are provided at 190 medical facilities around the country, with ample supply and distribution to cover the number of cases encountered each year.



Chart illustrates what to do in case of a poisonous snake bite. (CDC image)

Should one accidentally be bitten by a snake, the CDC says the first step should be immediately trying to identify the snake by taking a photo of it. There is no need to catch the snake and take it to the hospital. Identifying the snake can lead to quick application of appropriate anti-venom.

The CDC reminds the public about the five actions they should do after being bit, such as remain calm, applying pressure or a compression bandage above the wound, identifying the snake, observing the wound, and seeking medical treatment as quickly as possible.

As for what not to do, the CDC warns the public not to cut the wound or suck venom with one's mouth, do not apply ice, do not drink alcohol, and do not avoid seeking medical treatment.

For more information, please visit the CDC website or call the toll-free hotline 1922 (0800-001922).