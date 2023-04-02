Red Sox capitalize on error, Duvall hits walk-off homer

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Duvall ended the game with his second two-run homer after left fielder Ryan McKenna dropped a two-out fly in the ninth inning, giving the Boston Red Sox a 9-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Duvall had four hits and five RBIs. He was a single shy of the cycle.

Baltimore stole five bases and became the first team to steal 10 in its first two games since at least 1901. Jorge Mateo swiped two.

Cedric Mullins hit a three-run homer, Ryan Mountcastle had a two-run shot and the Orioles tagged Chris Sale for seven runs over three innings in his first Fenway Park start since 2021.

Baltimore led 8-7 when McKenna dropped Masataka Yoshida’s routine fly. Duvall lined a shot just over the Green Monster against Félix Bautista (0-1).

Austin Hays went 5 for 5 with a solo shot for the Orioles, who won Thursday’s opener 10-9 after opening a six-run lead.

Rafael Devers had three hits and Alex Verdugo launched a two-homer homer for the Red Sox. Kenley Jansen (1-0) got the win.

DODGERS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trayce Thompson had three home runs and eight RBIs, powering Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles to a blowout of Arizona.

Thompson became the first player to drive in eight or more runs in a season debut since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920. The brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson hit a grand slam in his first at-bat as the Dodgers beat Arizona for the 16th time in the last 22 meetings.

J.D. Martinez added his first homer in a Dodgers uniform.

In the 12th matchup between Kershaw and fellow lefty Madison Bumgarner, the Los Angeles star came out on top with six strong innings. The previous 11 matchups came when Bumgarner was a member of the San Francisco Giants. Each pitcher's team has won six times.

Kershaw (1-0) gave up one run on four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in an efficient 76 pitches during his first start of 2023. Bumgarner (0-1) allowed five runs and four hits with four walks in four innings.

PADRES 8, ROCKIES 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and Matt Carpenter added a two-run double to back fellow newcomer Michael Wacha as San Diego topped Colorado for its first victory this season.

Petco Park was already in a festive mood after the crowd erupted in cheers while watching San Diego State beat Florida Atlantic 72-71 in the Final Four, with Lamont Butler’s buzzer-beater coming just a few minutes before first pitch. Rockies manager Bud Black, who pitched for SDSU, punched his left fist in the air and high-fived one of his coaches.

The Padres lost consecutive games to the Rockies before playing up to the high expectations they have after making a run to the NL Championship Series last season and then signing Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal.

Manny Machado gave the Padres some breathing room with an RBI single in the sixth after the Rockies had pulled within one, and Juan Soto had a two-run single in the eighth — his first hit of the season.

Wacha (1-0), who signed as a free agent in February, allowed four runs in six innings.

José Ureña (0-1) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up four runs and five hits. C.J. Cron had a two-run homer for Colorado.

GUARDIANS 2, MARINERS 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Civale pitched seven smooth innings, and Josh Naylor and Andrés Giménez homered as Cleveland blanked Seattle.

Civale (1-0) allowed only two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. The seven-inning stint matched his longest outing of last season.

Emmanuel Clase earned his first save, completing a game that took just 2 hours, 4 minutes.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (0-1) gave up one run over six innings.

RANGERS 16, PHILLIES 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien led off with a homer, Mitch Garver hit two and Texas powered past Philadelphia to become the seventh team since 1900 to start a season by scoring 10 or more runs in consecutive games.

Garver ripped a three-run shot off Phillies reliever Yunior Marte to extend the lead to 7-3 in the fifth inning. Garver then sparked a six-run seventh with another three-run shot, this time off Seranthony Dominguez.

The Rangers followed their 11-7 victory in the season opener by tying three other teams with 27 runs in two games, second-most since 1900. The 1951 White Sox scored 30.

Nathan Eovaldi (1-0) won his Texas debut, beating Zack Wheeler (0-1).

BREWERS 3, CUBS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — William Contreras hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in Milwaukee’s three-run eighth inning, and the Brewers beat Chicago for their first win of the season.

Brandon Woodruff pitched six sharp innings for Milwaukee, and Devin Williams worked a rocky ninth for the save. Peter Strzelecki (1-0) threw a hitless inning.

Dansby Swanson had three more hits for the Cubs, and Ian Happ homered. Justin Steele struck out eight over six innings in cold, windy conditions at Wrigley Field. Javier Assad (0-1) took the loss.

RAYS 12, TIGERS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin got off to a nice start after signing the largest free-agent contract in Tampa Bay history, pitching five strong innings in a 12-2 rout of Detroit.

Yandy Díaz and Wander Franco each had three hits and three RBIs for the Rays, who scored seven times in the third to ruin Spencer Turnbull’s first outing for the Tigers since June 4, 2021.

Jose Siri and Josh Lowe each contributed a two-run double in the third off Turnbull (0-1), who allowed seven runs and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Eflin (1-0) allowed one run and three hits after leaving NL champion Philadelphia for a $40 million, three-year deal with the Rays. He yielded an RBI single to Miguel Cabrera, who moved ahead of Ichiro Suzuki for sole possession of 23rd place on the career hits list with 3,090.

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Olson hit two of Atlanta’s four homers, and Spencer Strider struck out nine in six scoreless innings against Washington.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Olson began the game with back-to-back home runs, and Marcell Ozuna connected later off Josiah Gray (0-1), who allowed the most homers in the majors last season.

The Nationals managed just three hits off Strider (1-0), runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year last season.

TWINS 2, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sonny Gray and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, and Minnesota blanked Kansas City to open with consecutive shutouts for the first time in franchise history.

Jose Miranda had an RBI single, and pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer added a sacrifice fly. Byron Buxton scored twice.

Gray (1-0) allowed three hits before Jorge Alcalá, Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar and Jorge López also held the Royals scoreless. López got his first save of the year.

Kansas City is 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position during its first two games.

In his Royals debut, Jordan Lyles (0-1) threw 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs — one earned.

ANGELS 13, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward homered and drove in four runs, and Los Angeles scored 11 times in the third inning against Oakland to spoil Shintaro Fujinami's major league debut.

Shohei Ohtani had two hits and two RBIs. Gio Urshela, Jake Lamb and rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe drove in two runs apiece to help the Angels avoid an 0-2 start for the second consecutive season.

Los Angeles starter Patrick Sandoval (1-0) gave up a home run to Ramón Laureano, but that was it. Tucker Davidson pitched four scoreless innings for his first big league save.

Fujinami (0-1) breezed through the first two innings, then fell apart. He gave up eight earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.

ASTROS 6, WHITE SOX 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a pair of run-scoring singles and Yordan Alvarez had three hits to lead Houston over Chicago.

Seby Zavala launched a two-run homer for the White Sox.

With the score 3-all in the seventh, Alvarez and José Abreu hit consecutive two-out singles off Joe Kelly (0-1) before Tucker greeted José Ruiz with a go-ahead single.

Ryne Stanek (1-0) worked 1 2/3 innings and Héctor Neris got four outs for his first save.

Alvarez and Abreu hit consecutive RBI singles for a 6-3 lead in the eighth.

METS 6, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead double, Tylor Megill struck out seven over five innings and New York beat Miami.

Megill (1-0) started in place of Justin Verlander, who went on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle hours before New York’s win on opening day.

Mark Canha had three hits and two RBIs for the Mets, including a home run. He also scored three times.

Andrew Nardi (0-1) took the loss.

REDS 6, PIRATES 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Fraley came off the bench to hit a three-run homer, Kevin Newman had a two-run shot against his former team and Cincinnati defeated Pittsburgh.

Jonathan India added a solo homer and Nick Lodolo overcame a challenging first inning as the Reds snapped an eight-losing streak to the Pirates that dated to last season, when both teams lost 100 games.

Fraley’s second career pinch-hit homer came in the sixth off Chase De Jong.

Lodolo (1-0) needed 109 pitches to navigate five innings. He permitted two runs and finished with nine strikeouts.

Rich Hill (0-1), who turned 43 in March, began his 19th season with his 12th major league team. He allowed three runs and three hits with seven strikeouts in five innings.

GIANTS 7, YANKEES 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Camilo Doval retired Giancarlo Stanton on a game-ending double play with the bases loaded, and San Francisco hung on against New York.

Doval gave up Aaron Judge’s RBI single in the ninth inning, the slugger’s third hit, but earned his first save when Stanton hit a grounder to shortstop Brandon Crawford, who started a double play that withstood a video review.

There were four pitch clock violations, the most of any game in the first three days of the new rule. Two were by Doval in the ninth inning.

Anthony Volpe got his first two big league hits and became the first Yankees player to steal a base in each of his first two games since Fritz Maisel in 1913.

But the 21-year-old shortstop also had Thairo Estrada’s RBI single carom off his glove as the Giants scored twice in the sixth for a 5-3 lead.

Joc Pederson homered for the Giants, and Crawford hit a two-run drive. Jakub Junis (1-0) won in relief of Alex Cobb.

Stanton homered for the Yankees, and reliever Michael King (0-1) lost in his return from a broken elbow last July 22.

CARDINALS 4, BLUE JAYS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty overcame a career-high seven walks and a hit batter in throwing five no-hit innings, and St. Louis scored three unearned runs in the third on the way to beating Toronto for its first win this season.

Flaherty (1-0), bothered by shoulder issues that sidelined him most of last year, had only one clean inning but it was his final one. Ryan Helsley got five outs for his first save.

The Blue Jays finished with three hits after getting 16 singles among 19 hits, an opening-day club record, on Thursday.

A two-out throwing error by third baseman Matt Chapman led to the three unearned Cardinals runs in the third. Nolan Gorman had a two-run single.

Kevin Gausman (0-1) went six innings without allowing an earned run.

