Photo of the Day: Classic Taiwan tabby spotted on MRT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 15th anniversary of the Kaohsiung MRT just happened to coincide with Childrens' Day, and to commemorate, a photogenic cat with an eye for the camera has been promoted to “stationmaster,” per CNA.

The cat, named Mikan, even has a popular Instagram page which keeps fans and fellow commuters updated whenever it posts a selfie or tries out some new fashion.

KRTCmikan already has 54,000 followers and people devotedly follow Mikan's every mood change or preoccupation. Mikan is even looking to extend her brand into product lines befitting a popular influencer, such as bags and other products.