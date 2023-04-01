Lithuanian mayors talk smart city development with South Taiwan mayor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mayors of two Lithuanian cities on Friday (March 31) met with Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) to discuss smart city development.

Vytautas Grubliauskas, the mayor of Klaipeda, the largest port city in Lithuania, and Mindaugas Sinkevicius, the mayor of Jonava, traveled to Kaohsiung for the first time to attend the Smart City Summit and Expo, Liberty Times reported. In addition to smart city development, the two mayors talked about economy and trade, culture, and art during their meeting with Chen.

Grubliauskas praised Kaohsiung as a great harbor city, while Sinkevicius emphasized that Taiwan and Lithuania both cherish freedom and democracy and have similar views on urban development.

The two cities are also equally committed to carbon neutrality and digital transformation, Sinkevicius added.

Chen told reporters Saturday morning (April 1) that Lithuania has given Taiwan overwhelming support on the international stage, including permitting the use of “Taiwan” for its representative office in Vilnius. He said that it is nice to have friends who back Taiwan and expressed hope for deeper partnerships with other Lithuanian cities, including establishing sister-city relations.

Taiwan-Lithuania ties have expanded rapidly after Taiwan established a representative office in 2021 and Lithuania opened a trade office the year after. Multiple Lithuanian delegations have visited Taiwan to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields since 2022.