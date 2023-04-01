Taiwan fundraiser for injured expat yogi Chris 'Gift' Hubbard

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fundraiser for Chris Hubbard, an integral member of Taipei’s yoga community, will take place Saturday (April 8) at Red Room Rendezvous.

Hubbard is an American citizen, self-described yogi, and graphic designer who has progressed to art direction and web design. He helped launch Taiwan’s first yoga festival in 2017. In November, he suffered life-threatening injuries following a fall that required aortic valve replacement and spinal fusion surgery.

Mounting medical costs and the strain of Hubbard’s round-the-clock care have led friends and family to establish a GoFund Me page. Next weekend’s fundraiser involves a raffle supported by the expat business community, as well as live music, and art.

From the GoFund Me page, Hubbard’s family has expressed its thanks for Taiwan's healthcare system and its affordability when compared to the U.S. Even so, medical costs are mounting and Hubbard continues to face long-term care and rehabilitation.

Hubbard’s father has relocated to Taipei, and is responsible for his son’s daytime care, with a locally hired nurse managing his overnight care. Additionally, strong support from a network of Hubbard's friends has boosted his spirits and aided his recovery.

Local businesses have contributed to a raffle to fund Hubbard’s medical care. Prizes include gift certificates from local restaurants like Toasteria, Tenochtitlan, Herban, Tiki Bar, and others. Products such as Red Point beer, Eco-Cha, vegan chocolates can also be had. Services have also been included in the raffle, such as monthly yoga membership, zumba classes, and music studio time.

Live music will be presented by a host of local bands in the Taipei area such as Infrasounds, More the Merrier, Moshe Foster & Friends. Also, an art auction will take place featuring the works of Adam Dupuis, Kate Nicholson, Sam Perniskie, Joel Fremming, and Tom Rook.

Suggested admission to the event is NT$500 (US$20) and includes a drink and a raffle ticket. A pack of five additional raffle tickets can be bought for NT$1,000. Also, half the income from designated charity beverages like “Sunrise Salutations” and “23 Coconut Beer” will be given directly to the fund.

For more information about the location of the fundraiser, please visit the Facebook event page.