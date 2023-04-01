Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan promotes EV sector in Thai media

iPhone maker Foxconn Technology has project with state oil company PTT

  335
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/01 15:32
An electric car design by Taiwan's Foxconn Technology. 

An electric car design by Taiwan's Foxconn Technology.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative in Thailand, Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢), promoted his country’s electric vehicle (EV) sector in an interview with Thai media, reports said Friday (March 31).

Foxconn Technology Group, best known as the world’s largest contract manufacturer of Apple Inc. products, concluded a deal with Thai state-run energy company PTT Plc to start building EVs by the end of 2024. Speaking to television station Mono29 on March 25, Chuang explained how Taiwan had succeeded in becoming a hotspot for high-tech products, per CNA.

With the issue of climate change forcing governments and businesses to cut carbon emissions, Taiwan has developed into one of the world’s top suppliers of parts for the EV industry, he said. Semiconductors form an integral part of EVs, and Taiwan is responsible for 90% of high-end computer chips, according to Chuang.

As one of the top car manufacturing nations in Southeast Asia, Thailand could intensify its cooperation with Taiwan’s EV sector to form flourishing business ventures, the envoy said.
electric vehicles
EVs
Thailand
Taiwan-Thailand ties
Chuang Suo-hang
high tech
Foxconn
Foxconn electric vehicles
PTT

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tightens screening for arrivals from Asian countries due to African swine fever concerns
Taiwan tightens screening for arrivals from Asian countries due to African swine fever concerns
2023/03/25 10:00
Thailand starts egg exports to Taiwan
Thailand starts egg exports to Taiwan
2023/03/23 16:13
Taiwan’s Foxconn looking to make EV batteries in Ohio and Wisconsin
Taiwan’s Foxconn looking to make EV batteries in Ohio and Wisconsin
2023/03/16 17:25
Taiwan consortium's project to develop adaptable EV architecture
Taiwan consortium's project to develop adaptable EV architecture
2023/03/14 16:37
Tigerair Taiwan to launch direct flights to Phuket, Thailand in May
Tigerair Taiwan to launch direct flights to Phuket, Thailand in May
2023/03/10 20:18