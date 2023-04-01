Taiwan promotes EV sector in Thai media

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative in Thailand, Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢), promoted his country’s electric vehicle (EV) sector in an interview with Thai media, reports said Friday (March 31).

Foxconn Technology Group, best known as the world’s largest contract manufacturer of Apple Inc. products, concluded a deal with Thai state-run energy company PTT Plc to start building EVs by the end of 2024. Speaking to television station Mono29 on March 25, Chuang explained how Taiwan had succeeded in becoming a hotspot for high-tech products, per CNA.

With the issue of climate change forcing governments and businesses to cut carbon emissions, Taiwan has developed into one of the world’s top suppliers of parts for the EV industry, he said. Semiconductors form an integral part of EVs, and Taiwan is responsible for 90% of high-end computer chips, according to Chuang.

As one of the top car manufacturing nations in Southeast Asia, Thailand could intensify its cooperation with Taiwan’s EV sector to form flourishing business ventures, the envoy said.