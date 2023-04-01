US 7th Fleet confirms destroyer sailed near Paracel Islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) near the Paracel Islands on March 24 before continuing on in the South China Sea.

This FONOP “upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging the restrictions on innocent passage imposed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Taiwan, and Vietnam,” the 7th Fleet said in a statement. The maneuver also challenged “the PRC’s claim to straight baselines enclosing the Paracel Islands,” it added.

The 7th Fleet maintained that illegal maritime activities in the South China Sea “pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations.”

The U.S. safeguards freedom of navigation for all nations, and as long as certain countries continue to make unlawful territorial claims, it will continue to defend the rights and freedoms of the sea, the 7th Fleet said.

China defense minister spokesperson Tan Kefei (譚克非 ) blasted the operation, and accused the U.S. Navy of “undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea.” “We sternly demand the U.S. side to immediately stop such provocative behaviors, otherwise it would take the serious consequences of every eventuality it caused,” he said.

On March 27, the USS Milius carried out flight operations with an Aerosonde unmanned aerial system in the South China Sea. The U.S. has regularly sent navy ships to the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait amid increasing Chinese military activity in the region.