Police investigate bomb threat against Taipei Airport MRT station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police tightened security on the busy first day of the Tomb Sweeping Festival Saturday (April 1) after an anonymous bomb threat against the Taipei Station on the Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line.

The first day of the April 1-5 holiday was marked by crowds at airports, train and bus stations. The Taipei Station complex which houses the Airport MRT station also includes shops and stations for trains, high-speed trains, and Taipei MRT trains.

Police said there was an online message issued through an overseas IP threatening a bomb explosion at the site, CNA reported. As in previous cases, a Chinese national who went home after studies in Taiwan is the chief suspect, according to a UDN report.

The message said that four remote-controlled bombs had been placed around the station, with one in the men’s restrooms set to explode at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with the incident to be broadcast live online. Police sent patrols to check possible locations but did not find any suspicious packages or other evidence of explosives.

Inspections of train platforms, ticket booths, shops, restrooms, and trash cans at Taipei Station and at other Airport MRT stations were intensified following the threat.

The first day of the Tomb Sweeping Holiday saw massive crowds using public transportation, with Taoyuan International Airport expecting a post-COVID record of 100,000 passengers on Saturday.