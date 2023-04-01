Former Taiwan president visits ancestral tomb on China trip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) visited his family’s ancestral tomb in Hunan Province, China, commemorating Tomb Sweeping Day.

This was the first time Ma was able to return to his family’s hometown to worship his ancestors. He was greeted with a warm welcome, with some villagers setting off firecrackers when he arrived, per CNA.

Ma was accompanied by his sisters Ma Yi-nan (馬以南), Ma Nai-hsi (馬乃西), Ma Bing-ru (馬冰如), Ma Li-chun (馬莉君), and other family members. They each offered incense, flowers, and other sacrificial objects to the tomb of ancestors.

Ma sobbed as he stood in front of his ancestor's tomb. "This is the first time in my life that I have come to China to pay respects to my ancestors and visit my relatives. I am very touched. Your legacy taught us how to love ourselves, help others, and be devoted to our duties," said Ma.

Ma later told his ancestors and the gathered audience that he was elected president of Taiwan twice, once in 2008 and 2012. He said that during his eight-year tenure, he strived to be honest, diligent, and caring.

He said he promoted the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, yielding the most prosperous period in Taiwan-China relations in 70 years.

After concluding his ancestral visit, Ma traveled to Zhounan High School, the alma mater of his mother, who served as president of Zhounan High School Taiwan Alumni Association for more than 60 years.