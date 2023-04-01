Skinner lifts Sabres to 3-2 win over Rangers in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored at 1:50 of overtime and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday night.

J.J. Peterka and Jordan Greenway also scored for the Sabres, who recovered after giving up a 2-0 lead to improve to 3-0-1 in their last four games. Devon Levi made 32 saves in his NHL debut to help Buffalo pull five points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox scored for New York, which has lost two straight but pulled three points behind second-place New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division. Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves.

In the extra period, Skinner gathered the puck after a pass from Owen Power, skated between a pair of defenders and fired a shot past Halak. It was Skinner’s 32nd goal of the season.

FLAMES 5, CANUCKS 4, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored his second goal of the game 3:27 into overtime to lift Calgary to its first three-game win streak since early December.

Troy Stecher had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames, who came back from deficits of 2-0, 3-2, and 4-3. Mikael Backlund had two assists and Jacob Markstrom finished with 14 saves.

Calgary remained two points out of a playoff spot with five games left in the regular season.

Elias Pettersson, Conor Garland, Anthony Beauvillier and Aidan McDonough all scored for Vancouver, which lost its second straight in overtime to fall to 3-0-2 in its last five games. Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots.

In the extra period, Backlund sprung Toffoli for a breakaway and the Flames forward made no mistakes, putting a shot up and over Demko to end the game.

STARS 5, COYOTES 2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jason Robertson had a goal and three assists, with his goal breaking a tie with 22 seconds remaining in the second period as Dallas beat Arizona.

Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, which swept the four-game season series while outscoring the Coyotes 19-6. Jake Oettinger had 15 saves.

Dallas moved a point behind first-place Minnesota and two points ahead of third-place Colorado in the Central Division.

Robertson now has 42 goals and 53 assists, passing Mike Modano (93 points) for the most points in a season since the franchise moved to Dallas in 1993.

Jusso Valimaki and Connor Mackey scored for Arizona and Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves. The Coyotes have lost six straight.

JETS 6, RED WINGS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had a goal and an assist to lead Winnipeg.

Dylan DeMelo and Nikolaj Ehlers also had a goal and an assist, and Nino Niederreiter also scored as the Jets snapped a two-game skid. Mason Appleton and Vladislav Namestnikov each had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 23 saves.

David Perron and Joe Veleno scored 21 seconds apart midway through the third period for Detroit, and Magnus Hellberg had 23 saves. The Red Wings snapped a two-game win streak and lost for the sixth time in nine games.

___

More AP: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports