Taipei, Kyiv ink deal to cooperate in urban development, education, culture

Kyiv Deputy Mayor Volodymyr Bondarenko says both cities cherish freedom and equality

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/01 12:10
Deputy Kyiv Mayor Volodymyr Bondarenko inks cooperation deal with Taipei Deputy Mayor Lee Si-chuan. (Kyiv City Council photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei and Kyiv have agreed to deepen cooperation in a number of fields.

Kyiv Deputy Mayor Volodymyr Bondarenko on Thursday (March 30) signed a memorandum of understanding with Taipei Deputy Mayor Lee Si-chuan (李四川) to promote collaboration in energy, urban planning and construction, sustainable transportation, education and culture, child care and youth services, open government, and information technology. according to The Watch Media. The agreement paves the way for the two cities to provide mutual assistance and enhance bilateral relations.

Bondarenko said in a speech, that although Kyiv and Taipei are far apart, both cities share common values, such as freedom and equality. Unfortunately, Kyiv is still at war and hopefully, the suffering in Ukraine doesn't happen elsewhere, he said.

The deputy mayor mentioned that Taipei is exploring the possibility of further aiding Kyiv in its reconstruction efforts, per a Kyiv City Council press release. He added that Kyiv bolsters ties with foreign cities in order to advance international aid, launch joint projects, and exchange experience.

Meanwhile, Lee said he hopes the war in Ukraine will end as soon as possible and the country will be rebuilt.

In early January, Kyiv received the first batch of generators provided through funds donated by Taiwan. The generators were handed over to Kyivteploenergo, a local energy company, and placed in the city's boiler houses.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said during a press conference on Jan. 3 that Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in December with Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, and Grygorii Malenko, executive director of the charitable fund Darnychany, to provide NT$30 million (US$975,943) for power generation equipment.

Bondarenko’s delegation visited Taiwan from March 28-31.
