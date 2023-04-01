Taiwan president arrives in Guatemala to shore up ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) arrived in Guatemala on Friday afternoon (March 31) for a three-day state visit.

Tsai landed in the Central American country at 2 p.m., where she was greeted by Taiwan Ambassador to Guatemala Miguel Tsao (曹立傑) and Guatemala General Director of Protocol and Diplomatic Ceremonies David Vargas, CNA reported.

The president’s first stop was her hotel, where she met with the local Taiwanese community and Taiwanese technical teams.

Taiwan has undergone many changes in the past three years due to the pandemic, including raising childcare stipends, increasing wages, reducing taxes for young people, promoting reformed long-term care, and aiding small and medium-sized businesses, Tsai said in a speech. Taiwan's pandemic prevention has been recognized by the international community, which can feel the spirit of "Taiwan can help," she said.

Tsai praised the overseas compatriots for their hard work in Guatemala, saying it demonstrated the enthusiasm, tenacity, and hard work of the Taiwanese. She noted that their endeavors in Guatemala, including construction, manufacturing, food processing, and import and export trade, have achieved fruitful results, created employment opportunities for locals, and promoted economic growth.

She emphasized that Taiwan will not stop its internationalization. “If you contribute more in Guatemala, the connection between Taiwan and the world will deepen further,” Tsai said.

She encouraged her fellow nationals to work together so Taiwan can continue to play a key role in the global economy and be a beacon of democracy in the world.

Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei will welcome Tsai with full military honors and treat her to a state banquet. She will visit Tikal National Park on Sunday (April 2) and is scheduled to attend a donation ceremony at the National Hospital of Chimaltenango on Monday (April 3). Afterward, she will fly to Belize.

Tsai’s trip to Taiwan’s remaining Central American allies comes after Honduras severed diplomatic ties last month.