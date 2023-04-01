Taiwan’s MemeDiarya and its AI set to ‘evolutionize life and social media’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese startup MemeDiarya promises to “evolutionize the way people capture and share their memories and emotions.”

The company revealed early Saturday (April 1) at a small press gathering in Starbucks Taipei 101 that it has developed an embedded chip that gathers data from sources that include file metadata, internal sensors, AI scraping, and social media feeds, to create a rich, novel "3D" experience called a "memery."

The app generates curated, filtered, and mixed MPEG-4 videos, JPEG pictures, and 3D reels by utilizing various multimedia platforms and biodata tools such as an internal accelerometer, heart rate sensor, GPS, pedometer, gyroscopes, ECG leads, and calorie counter.

The AI compresses all the data collected from these sources and creates a single "memery" file (mFile or mF) that can be accessed and shared through the company's proprietary software. The result is a diary entry unlike any other, offering a unique 3D picture of your day.

The memery file can be downloaded, streamed, and viewed on most devices with a screen. Once logged in, users can access a virtual space or metaverse where they and other players can interact and communicate through a "universe of communication possibilities."



The main drawback of MemeDiarya's technology is the requirement for a subcutaneously implanted microchip measuring 13 x 2 mm in the posterior-hip area of the body.

Despite this, the procedure is relatively painless and can be completed in just five minutes at a skin clinic without the need for an anesthetic. The chip is injected into the glutes and can be easily recovered as it uses passive RFID technology, and there is little to no scarring.

Major corporations, both national and international, have expressed interest in the potentially lucrative AI market that exploded after ChatGPT's release in November of last year. While some predict that deep-pocketed companies will acquire the Taiwan startup, others believe that MemeDiarya's two brother co-founders will retain control of their majority-owned company and go on to monopolize the market.

The brothers, Alpha and Jet Lin, stated in a press release that they combined "memories" and "thought" to create the company name "memery, because it represents the new wealth of the mind.”

They have previously been quoted as saying their technology will “evolutionize life and social media, and the way people share their emotions. Most significantly for us, it adds a whole new level of social media and metaverse retail space, with us being the architects.”

Many online commentators, some of whom have trialed the products, said MemeDiarya technology looks poised to revolutionize the military, medical, government, entertainment, and adult entertainment spaces, with potentially limitless applications on Web 3.0 – whenever it arrives.

The app has two modes, passive and active, to ensure what it calls “complete user control” over data collection. MemeDiarya said it prioritizes privacy and security and claims to utilize triple encryption plus industry-leading standards for data handling.

The chip and multilingual app are set to launch later this year in Taiwan before international distribution. Although there have been concerns about invasive procedures, privacy, and identity, the company is said to have secured enough private venture funding from China to continue independently.

However, there are sensitive questions to be faced at some point about potential control of such a dominant communications space, and the ethics of bionics. Also, there has been a political backlash against the involvement of Chinese venture capital funding in the AI/social media/virtual reality space.

Despite these drawbacks, MemeDiarya's potential to change the way people communicate their thoughts and emotions cannot be ignored. The technology's ability to collect data from multiple sources and compile it into a rich virtual experience is sure to attract interest from big business and governments because early findings are, the experience is rated very positively by consumers — far above real-life and online interactions.

“Like eating candy with a baby,” said financier and crypto writer Tim D’Altonesque from French magazine Fugue. He believes MemeDiarya's 3D technology is a game-changer that will “alter everything forever”:

“For reasons of national security and out of commercial interest, a level of interest in mFs is inevitable. Whether it’s just another tech flash point, or a real revolution in virtual reality, social media, and DeFi is beside the point,“ the investor said. “It’s real, I’m in, and betting with the smart money.”



