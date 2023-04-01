Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / March 25- March 31, 2023.

By Associated Press
2023/04/01 09:06
A Kashmiri Muslim girl reacts to camera as she attends recitation classes of the holy Quran during the fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar, Indian co...
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse Israelis blocking the freeway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's gove...
A policeman drags a supporter of opposition Congress party atop a police vehicle as they are detained while protesting against their leader Rahul Gand...
Migrants cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, a day after dozens of migrants died ...
View of La Baells reservoir in Berga, about 112 km (69 miles) north of Barcelona. Spain, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A model presents a creation from Chinese fashion studio D. Martina Queen during a show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP P...
Tourists admire Michelangelo's "David statue" in the Accademia Gallery in Florence, Italy, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, i...
Keegan Messing of Canada performs during the men's free skating program in the World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Saturday...
Protesters run towards riot police officers during a mass rally called by the opposition leader Raila Odinga over the high cost of living in Kibera Sl...
A youth loses his shoe as he kicks a tear gas canister during a demonstration against President Macron's plan to move back France's legal retirement a...
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters at the Liberal Party's headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Ph...
A Ukrainian woman soldier, left, kisses her husband as they meet at a railway station close to the frontline in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, W...
Afghan school girls attend their classroom on the first day of the new school year, in Kabul, Saturday, March 25, 2023. The new Afghan educational yea...
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris smiles as she arrives in Accra, Ghana, Sunday March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)
Students perform a mid-day prayer before a Quran reading class during the first week of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah Isla...
Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his airplane for a trip to a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, at West Palm Beach International Airport in...
Ukrainian servicemen fold the national flag over the coffin of their comrade Andrii Neshodovskiy during the funeral ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturda...
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, welcome Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Conso...

A Kashmiri Muslim girl reacts to camera as she attends recitation classes of the holy Quran during the fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar, Indian co...

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse Israelis blocking the freeway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's gove...

A policeman drags a supporter of opposition Congress party atop a police vehicle as they are detained while protesting against their leader Rahul Gand...

Migrants cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, a day after dozens of migrants died ...

View of La Baells reservoir in Berga, about 112 km (69 miles) north of Barcelona. Spain, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A model presents a creation from Chinese fashion studio D. Martina Queen during a show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP P...

Tourists admire Michelangelo's "David statue" in the Accademia Gallery in Florence, Italy, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, i...

Keegan Messing of Canada performs during the men's free skating program in the World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Saturday...

Protesters run towards riot police officers during a mass rally called by the opposition leader Raila Odinga over the high cost of living in Kibera Sl...

A youth loses his shoe as he kicks a tear gas canister during a demonstration against President Macron's plan to move back France's legal retirement a...

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters at the Liberal Party's headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Ph...

A Ukrainian woman soldier, left, kisses her husband as they meet at a railway station close to the frontline in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, W...

Afghan school girls attend their classroom on the first day of the new school year, in Kabul, Saturday, March 25, 2023. The new Afghan educational yea...

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris smiles as she arrives in Accra, Ghana, Sunday March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)

Students perform a mid-day prayer before a Quran reading class during the first week of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah Isla...

Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his airplane for a trip to a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, at West Palm Beach International Airport in...

Ukrainian servicemen fold the national flag over the coffin of their comrade Andrii Neshodovskiy during the funeral ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturda...

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, welcome Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Conso...

From protests in Kenya, France, India and Israel, to the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Africa, to the China Fashion Week in Beijing, to Ukrainian soldiers meeting their beloved ones at the station close to the frontline in Kramatorsk, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Spain.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/