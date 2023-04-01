AP-Week in Pictures: Global / March 25- March 31, 2023.

Afghan school girls attend their classroom on the first day of the new school year, in Kabul, Saturday, March 25, 2023. The new Afghan educational yea... Afghan school girls attend their classroom on the first day of the new school year, in Kabul, Saturday, March 25, 2023. The new Afghan educational year started in Afghanistan, while high school remained closed for girls for the second year after Taliban returned to power in 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)