Fintech and Agri-Fintech Company, Tingo Group, Inc., Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Appointed specialist legal counsel and a team of expert advisors in February 2023 to investigate market manipulation and unlawful naked short selling of stock, and take appropriate action to prosecute anyparties that have perpetrated illegal activity, and protect the Company from any such action in the future.

A special dividend plan and share buyback program are being considered as possible means ofincreasing shareholder value and to address the significant disconnect between the Company's share price and its real value (in line with valuation multiples applied to other comparable Nasdaq listed companies).

"I am delighted with the remarkabletransformation that we achieved in 2022. At the beginning of the year, we were faced with the backdrop of huge disruption in our domestic markets of China and Hong Kong, due to widespread Covid lockdownmeasures, and a significant downturn in the global financial services sector, in response to which we pivoted the Company both geographically and strategically, and acquired a business that is not only growing stronglybut is also addressing some of the world's biggest problems, namely food insecurity, financial exclusion andpoverty. I feel privileged to be involved with Tingo and have acquired a business whose success is aligned with improving global food supply, and also with helping Africa and other emerging markets to become foodsustainable."Our focus for much of 2022 was on completing and integrating our acquisition. After completing extensive due diligence and analysis on Tingo Mobile with a first-class team of globally renown advisors, including Ernst &Young, Dentons and Houlihan Lokey, before then restructuring the transaction so as to expedite its completion, and improve the terms for our shareholders, we were delighted to close the transaction to combine the companies before year end. This has considerably strengthened our balance sheet at December 31, 2022,resulting in gross assets of $1.7 billion, of which more than $0.5 billion is cash on hand. In addition, by closingthe acquisition in 2022, we were able to engage one of the world's leading accounting and audit firms, Deloitte, to audit the combined December 31, 2022, balance sheet and financial statements. It also gave us theopportunity to engage Grant Thornton to undertake an audit and Sarbanes-Oxley review of the group's internalcontrols and procedures."I am also delighted with the progress we made with integrating Tingo Mobile into the group during Q4 2022,and in accelerating the expansion of the various businesses. As announced previously, since November 2022we have signed trade partnerships that are expected to triple Tingo Mobile's customers by the end of 2023, in addition to expanding our operations into three new countries, launching two new businesses, namely Tingo DMCC and TingoPay, and acquired the highly profitable Tingo Foods business. These significant developments, and their impact in terms of closing the end- to-end seed-to-sale ecosystem, puts us into a verystrong position for 2023 and beyond."The financial results for Tingo Mobile, and the pro forma consolidated financial information for the group, speak for themselves. Highlights in the pro forma income statement include the 200% growth in gross profit in2022 to $675 million, and a move from a Net Income Before Tax loss of $47 million in 2021 to a Net Income Before Tax surplus of more than $550 million in 2022. Additionally, we have experienced material growthduring the first quarter of 2023, and we expect such growth to continue and accelerate throughout theremainder of the year and beyond."Having successfully integrated Tingo Mobile into the group and completed an audit with a world leadingaccounting firm, we look forward to finally addressing the significant disconnect in our share price and attract a valuation that is reflective of our consolidated earnings. With more than $500 million of cash on our balance sheet, and the launch of the largest food processing plant in Africa set to take place next year,we have an increasing number of options available to us to overcome the share price disconnect. As we continue to evaluate and consider all the options, together with our overall strategy for maximizing shareholder value, we will keep the market apprised and I hope to provide a further update in the coming weeks."