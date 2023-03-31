Ukraine updates: Bucha commemorates one year since massacre

Ukraine on Friday marked one year since its forces liberated the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, with Russian troops leaving behind them the bodies of executed civilians strewn among burnt-out military vehicles in the streets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a ceremony in Bucha alongside Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

"The battle for the foundation of the free world is taking place on Ukrainian land. We will definitely win. Russian evil will fall, right here in Ukraine and will not be able to rise again," Zelenskyy said at the ceremony.

Ukrainian authorities estimate that around 400 bodies of civilians were found in Bucha. Two days after it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in 2021, Zelenskyy visited the town and described the killing of civilians as "genocide."

On the one-year anniversary of the massacre, local residents recalled to DW their memories under occupation and how they are now seeking justice.

Bucha, which was home to 37,000 people before the war, is currently abuzz with construction workers rebuilding homes.

Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk likened the reconstruction effort to a bustling ant colony on Thursday.

"It's this kind of incredible desire for nothing to visually remind us of what the Russians did and left in their wake," he told the Reuters news agency. "It's in the heart, soul and mind of every Bucha resident."

At the Saint Andrew church near Bucha's town hall, where a mass grave had been dug during Russia's occupation, municipal workers have built a stage for official anniversary ceremonies on Friday.

"It's very important that we don't forget the people who, unfortunately, are not with us today," Archpriest Andriy, who runs the parish, told the AFP news agency.

"It is also important for us not to live in the past, but in the future. To live in the future, you must not only win (and) defeat the occupiers... but it is very important that evil is condemned. Criminals must be condemned, evil must be punished," he said.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the brutal scenes in Bucha a "crude and cynical provocation" by Kyiv.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Friday, March 31:

Spanish PM asks Xi to talk with Zelenskyy

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that has pushed for talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I encouraged President Xi to have a conversation with President Zelenskyy to learn first-hand about this peace plan of the Ukrainian government," Sanchez said at a press conference in Beijing.

"I believe it's a plan that lays the foundations for a durable peace in Ukraine and is perfectly aligned with the United Nations charter and its principles, which have been violated by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin with his invasion," he added.

Beijing announced its own 12-point peace plan last month, which critics say legitimizes Russia's gains. Sanchez declined to say what Xi told him on the issue.

Foreign journalists can work in Russia, Kremlin says

After Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich was detained and accused of spying "under the cover" of journalism on, the Kremlin on Friday said accredited foreign journalists can continue their work in Russia.

"All journalists who have valid accreditation here — I mean foreign journalists — can and do continue their journalistic activity in the country," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "They do not face any restrictions and are working fine."

Civil rights groups have condemned the detention of Gershkovich and say it is the latest escalation in the Kremlin's campaign to stifle independent journalism in Russia.

Meanwhile, the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal has called for the US to expel Russia's ambassador in Washington.

"Expelling Russia's ambassador to the US, as well as all Russian journalists working here, would be the minimum to expect," the newspaper said in an editorial published on Friday.

"The timing of the arrest looks like a calculated provocation to embarrass the US and intimidate the foreign press still working in Russia," it added.

UN rights chief says Russia's invasion threatens humanity

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Voller Turk said on Friday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has directly caused a litany of severe human rights violations.

"After 13 months of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, severe violations of human rights and international humanitarian law have become shockingly routine," he said.

"People across the country face massive suffering and loss, deprivation, displacement and destruction."

He also said the invasion "continues to send shockwaves around the world" in the form of soaring food and energy prices.

"At a time when humanity faces overwhelming existential challenges, this destructive war is tugging us away from the work of building solutions, the work of ensuring our survival," Turk added. "This war defies any reason. This madness must end, and peace must be found."

Lukashenko calls for peace talks

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko called for a ceasefire in Ukraine on Friday.

"I'll take the risk of suggesting an end of hostilities... a declaration of a truce," he said. "All territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues can and should be settled at the negotiation table, without preconditions."

In a scheduled address to the nation, Lukashenko also said a Ukrainian counteroffensive would make negotiations impossible, claimed Russia's leadership would use its "most awful weapons" if threatened with collapse, and accused the West of planning to invade Belarus.

"As a result of the efforts of the United States and its satellites, a full-scale war has been unleashed in (Ukraine) ... a third world war with nuclear fires looms on the horizon," he said.

Russian counter-battery radars dwindling

​​​Russia will have difficulties replacing its destroyed counter-battery radars as the war in Ukraine goes on, the British Defense Ministry said on Friday. This technology detects projectiles and locates the ground weapon that fired them.

In an intelligence update, the ministry said Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian ZOOPARK-1M system as recently as last week.

"​Russia has lost at least six ZOOPARK-1Ms and likely only has a very limited number left in Ukraine," the British Defense Ministry said.

"Regenerating counter-battery radar fleets is likely a key priority for both sides, but Russia will likely struggle because the systems rely on supplies of high-tech electronics which have been disrupted by sanctions."

OSCE to investigate child deportations

The 45 member countries of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) announced late on Thursday they would investigate allegations of Ukrainian children being deported by occupying Russian authorities.

The Ukrainian government has accused Moscow of illegally deporting thousands of children to Russia. In December, the OSCE Human Rights Office said these reports were credible and earlier this month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other Russian officials over the same allegations.

"We continue to have concerns regarding violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law following Russia's full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly with regard to the forced transfer and deportation of children by the Russian Federation," Germany's OSCE representative Gesa Bräutigam said.

The findings of the investigation will be presented to "relevant accountability mechanisms" as well as national, regional, or international courts and tribunals.

Russia denies the reports and claims it took the children to safety.

Ukraine says 47 attacks defeated in one day

Ukrainian forces defeated numerous Russian attacks along the eastern front on Thursday, officials said.

"A total of 47 attacks by the enemy were repelled," the Ukrainian military said on Facebook.

The areas affected included Kupiansk, Limansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinsk.

Russia seeking arms from North Korea: US

The White House has accused Russia of seeking additional weapons from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine.

"We have new information that Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from North Korea," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

Kirby said Russia is seeking to send a delegation to North Korea to offer food in exchange for munitions.

He also named a 56-year-old Slovakian national who "has been attempting to broker a secret arms agreement" between the two countries. He has now been placed on the US Treasury sanctions list, which could also impact any business associates.

"Today's action is a clear message that the United States will not relent in targeting those who provide support to Russia's aggression and brutal war against Ukraine," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We will continue to identify, expose, and counter Russian attempts to acquire military equipment from (North Korea) or any other state that is prepared to support its war in Ukraine."

