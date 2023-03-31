Taiwan government demands Leofoo Village improve animal escape prevention measures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After visiting the baboon enclosure at Leofoo Village on Friday (March 31), from which a baboon escaped, the Forestry Bureau demanded the theme park make improvements on animal escape prevention.

In a press release, the Forestry Bureau wrote that it was accompanied by staff members from the Hsinchu County Government, three Taipei Zoo zookeepers, and experts in the field during the inspection. The experts suggested that Leofoo Village reinforce its anti-escape infrastructure, staff training, animal registration system, technology-aided animal management, and environmental enrichment.

The Forestry Bureau announced that it has given the theme park one month to make improvements to its anti-escape infrastructure, train its staff, and remove trees growing too close to the enclosure’s fences.

It wrote that though the fences were 4 meters tall, the amount and height of electric fence wires were inadequate. Additionally, both in and outside the enclosures, there were trees growing too close to fences, which could give baboons the opportunity of climbing out.

The bureau also gave Leofoo Village six months to plant chips on all its baboons. Considering the large size of the enclosure, which measures 4 hectares, and the diversity of the habitat’s terrain, zookeepers and experts said chip implants would be the best way of keeping track of the baboons.

Experts also suggested that the theme park make environmental enrichment improvements, install automated cameras in the enclosure to observe the baboons’ habits, and add perches and feeding spots for the baboons.