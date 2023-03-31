Alexa
Mayor of Slovak capital's Old Town visits south Taiwan city of Kaohsiung

Mayors look forward to cultural, economic cooperation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/31 19:20
Bratislava-Stare Mesto Mayor Matej Vagac with Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-mai Friday. (CNA, Kaohsiung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mayor of the Slovak capital’s Old Town visited Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) Friday (March 31) to discuss the promotion of business and tourism cooperation.

Mayor Matej Vagac of Bratislava-Stare Mesto, a deputy, and members of the city council arrived in the southern town to attend the March 30-April 1 Smart City Summit and Expo, per CNA.

The two mayors exchanged ideas about preserving cultural heritage, introducing green energy and green technology, and developing a smart city. Chen also sketched the transformation of Kaohsiung from a center of heavy industry to a host for the semiconductor, aerospace, and information technology sectors.

He saw a bright future for cooperation between the two cities, adding he would encourage the citizens of Kaohsiung to travel to Slovakia and visit the capital’s old town.

After having visited the railway station and the Pier-2 Art Center, Vagac expressed his interest in how the Taiwan city preserved its heritage, while emphasizing the importance of tackling the challenge of climate change.
Slovakia
Taiwan-Slovakia relations
Kaohsiung City
Chen Chi-mai
Bratislava
Matej Vagac

