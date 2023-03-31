Alexa
Crane truck flips on its side in southern Taiwan

Construction company faces up to NT$300,000 in fines

  994
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/31 17:50
(Kaohsiung City Police Department, Siaogang Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A construction company is facing up to NT$300,000 (US$9,800) in fines after a crane truck flipped on its side in southern Taiwan.

At 9 a.m. on Thursday, a large crane was hanging steel bars at a construction site on Yongshun Street in Kaohsiung City's Xiaogang District, reported Liberty Times. The crane suddenly overturned and the truck it was based on lifted off the ground and a drain cover was shattered, but workers were able to avoid injury.

Kaohsiung City Labor Affairs Bureau dispatched personnel to the scene to investigate the cause of the accident. Based on a preliminary investigation, the vehicle's outriggers had been placed on unstable ground with insufficient load-bearing capacity and the crew had not laid iron plates and pad reinforcements.

They found that one of the outriggers had been placed on a drain cover, and it caved in, causing the crane to be unstable as it hoisted heavy steel bards. Workers were able to move out of the way of the collapsing crane and were not harmed.

The bureau stated that in failing to place a solid foundation for the crane truck, the employer violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act (職業安全衛生法) and will be subject to a fine of between NT$30,000 and NT$300,000. The bureau called on all businesses to implement safe operation standards when engaging in operations to prevent accidents and ensure worker safety.

(Kaohsiung City Police Department Siaogang Precinct photo)

(Kaohsiung City Police Department Siaogang Precinct photo)

(Kaohsiung City Police Department Siaogang Precinct photo)

(Kaohsiung City Police Department Siaogang Precinct photo)
construction accident
crane
crane truck
construction workers
construction project
accident
safety issue

