11-car crash on Taiwan National Highway 1, southbound

An 11-car crash occurred on Taiwan’s National Highway 1 on Friday afternoon (March 31) amid increased traffic due to the Tomb Sweeping Festival that begins Saturday.

The crash occurred at 4.30 p.m., 50 kilometers south of the Nankan Road intersection on the national highway per UDN.

A truck reportedly caught fire following the crash and was extinguished by firefighters shortly after. No casualties have been reported.

At the time of publishing, southbound traffic is moving slowly along the two-lane road as police work to clear the area, while northbound traffic appears unaffected.