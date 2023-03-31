Alexa
11-car crash on Taiwan National Highway 1, southbound

No casualties reported

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/31 17:32
Traffic moves through the affected area.  (New Taipei City Transportation Bureau photo)

An 11-car crash occurred on Taiwan’s National Highway 1 on Friday afternoon (March 31) amid increased traffic due to the Tomb Sweeping Festival that begins Saturday.

The crash occurred at 4.30 p.m., 50 kilometers south of the Nankan Road intersection on the national highway per UDN.

A truck reportedly caught fire following the crash and was extinguished by firefighters shortly after. No casualties have been reported.

At the time of publishing, southbound traffic is moving slowly along the two-lane road as police work to clear the area, while northbound traffic appears unaffected.
