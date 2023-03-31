Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Charles III commorates WWII dead, child refugees in Hamburg

By FRANK JORDANS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/03/31 21:08
King Charles III of Great Britain, right, leaves the Brodowin ecovillage in the rain, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. A heavy thunderstorm with lig...
Britain's King Charles III, left, addresses the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesd...
Britain's King Charles III, center left, waves as he receives a standing ovation after his speech in the German Bundestag in Berlin, Thursday, March 3...
King Charles III of Great Britain, right, looks at a cake made especially for his visit in the Brodowin eco-village Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023....
Britain's King Charles III, displayed on a TV screen as he addresses the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Ch...
Camilla, Queen Consort the wife of Britain's King Charles III and Germany's first lady Elke Buedenbender react as they talk with a Komische Oper Berli...
King Charles III of Great Britain, right, leaves the Brodowin ecovillage in the rain, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. A heavy thunderstorm with lig...
British King Charles III looks up on arrival at Berlin Central Station in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. At the end of their three-day trip ...
Britain's King Charles III, with Camilla, the Queen Consort board a train on their way to Hamburg from a train station in Berlin, Friday, March 31, 20...
Britain's King Charles III, left, and Camilla Queen Consort say goodbye to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier right, his wife Elke Buedenbender ...
A Royal fan carries a gingerbread heart with the inscription "King Charles III & Camila" and waits in the rain at the Rathausmarkt in front of Hamburg...
British King Charles III looks up on arrival at Berlin Central Station in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. At the end of their three-day trip ...
Royal fans hold a banner in the colors of the British and Ukrainian national flags and the inscription "Thanks for support" and wait in the rain at th...
Britain's King Charles III arrives to lay a wreath of flowers at St. Nikolai Memorial in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. King Charles III ar...
Britain's King Charles III, center, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, lay a wreath of flowers at St. Nikolai Memorial in Hamburg, G...
Britain's King Charles III waves from a balcony of the city hall in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a...
King Charles III of Great Britain and Royal Consort Camilla stand at Hamburg City Hall, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. ( Georg Wendt/dpa via AP)
People line up in front of the city hall as they wait for arrival of Britain's King Charles III, with Camilla, the Queen Consort, in Hamburg, Germany,...
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, watches as Britain's King Charles III, with Camilla, the Queen Consort, waves from a balcony of the ci...
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort driving through the streets in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. (Daniel Reinhardt/dpa vi...
Britain's King Charles III and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, front, lay a wreath of flowers at St. Nikolai Memorial in Hamburg, Germany, F...
Britain's King Charles III visits to the memorial "Kindertransport - Der letzte Abschied" (Children's Transport - The Last Farewell) at Dammtor statio...

King Charles III of Great Britain, right, leaves the Brodowin ecovillage in the rain, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. A heavy thunderstorm with lig...

Britain's King Charles III, left, addresses the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesd...

Britain's King Charles III, center left, waves as he receives a standing ovation after his speech in the German Bundestag in Berlin, Thursday, March 3...

King Charles III of Great Britain, right, looks at a cake made especially for his visit in the Brodowin eco-village Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023....

Britain's King Charles III, displayed on a TV screen as he addresses the Bundestag, Germany's Parliament, in Berlin, Thursday, March 30, 2023. King Ch...

Camilla, Queen Consort the wife of Britain's King Charles III and Germany's first lady Elke Buedenbender react as they talk with a Komische Oper Berli...

King Charles III of Great Britain, right, leaves the Brodowin ecovillage in the rain, Germany, Thursday, March 30, 2023. A heavy thunderstorm with lig...

British King Charles III looks up on arrival at Berlin Central Station in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. At the end of their three-day trip ...

Britain's King Charles III, with Camilla, the Queen Consort board a train on their way to Hamburg from a train station in Berlin, Friday, March 31, 20...

Britain's King Charles III, left, and Camilla Queen Consort say goodbye to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier right, his wife Elke Buedenbender ...

A Royal fan carries a gingerbread heart with the inscription "King Charles III & Camila" and waits in the rain at the Rathausmarkt in front of Hamburg...

British King Charles III looks up on arrival at Berlin Central Station in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. At the end of their three-day trip ...

Royal fans hold a banner in the colors of the British and Ukrainian national flags and the inscription "Thanks for support" and wait in the rain at th...

Britain's King Charles III arrives to lay a wreath of flowers at St. Nikolai Memorial in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. King Charles III ar...

Britain's King Charles III, center, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, lay a wreath of flowers at St. Nikolai Memorial in Hamburg, G...

Britain's King Charles III waves from a balcony of the city hall in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a...

King Charles III of Great Britain and Royal Consort Camilla stand at Hamburg City Hall, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. ( Georg Wendt/dpa via AP)

People line up in front of the city hall as they wait for arrival of Britain's King Charles III, with Camilla, the Queen Consort, in Hamburg, Germany,...

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, watches as Britain's King Charles III, with Camilla, the Queen Consort, waves from a balcony of the ci...

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort driving through the streets in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. (Daniel Reinhardt/dpa vi...

Britain's King Charles III and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, front, lay a wreath of flowers at St. Nikolai Memorial in Hamburg, Germany, F...

Britain's King Charles III visits to the memorial "Kindertransport - Der letzte Abschied" (Children's Transport - The Last Farewell) at Dammtor statio...

BERLIN (AP) — King Charles III commemorated the more than 30,000 people, mostly German civilians, who were killed in the Allied bombing of Hamburg almost 80 years ago as he visited the northern city Friday on the last leg of his first foreign trip since becoming monarch.

The attack in July 1943 carried out by British and American planes using incendiary bombs was a response to Nazi Germany's deadly aerial raids on Britain. It resulted in a firestorm which destroyed large parts of the city and remains a painful memory in the Hanseatic port's proud history.

Charles laid a wreath at the ruined church of St. Nikolai, now a memorial site, and listened to Hamburg's Bishop Kirsten Fehrs read the Coventry Litany of Reconciliation, written to commemorate the destruction of the English city of Coventry by German bombers in 1940.

Earlier, Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, visited a memorial to the Kindertransporte, or children’s transports, that saw more than 10,000 Jewish children receive refuge from Nazi Germany in the U.K. in 1938.

The royal couple were accompanied to Hamburg by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, making the two-hour journey from Berlin by high-speed train.

The couple landed in the German capital on Wednesday, where Steinmeier greeted them at the Brandenburg Gate with full military honors and later hosted a banquet in their honor.

On Thursday, Charles became the first monarch to address the German parliament, telling assembled lawmakers that "together we must strive for the security, prosperity and well-being that our people deserve.” He then met with Ukrainian refugees and a German-British military unit before visiting an organic farm where he tried his hand at making cheese.

Charles' trip is part of a carefully calibrated effort by the U.K. government to mend frayed ties with its continental partners after Brexit.

Charles originally planned to visit France first, but anti-government protests in the country led both governments to postpone that part of his trip. The new itinerary put the focus on Germany, where Charles has family roots and the royals have long been the subject of fascination.

Despite persistent drizzle, well-wishers waited patiently to greet Charles and Camilla at their stops in Hamburg, a city that sees itself as having a particularly close connection to Britain due to its long seafaring and trading ties.

A boat trip and a farewell reception involving musical performances, including by a Beatles cover band and a sea shanty group, will round off the king's visit.