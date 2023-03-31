Alexa
Taiwan airport expects record post-COVID passenger traffic during holiday

Daily passenger total to exceed 100,000 for first time since lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions in October last year

  583
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/31 17:05
Taoyuan International Airport expects 100,000 travelers a day during the Tomb Sweeping holiday. (CNA, TIAC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan International Airport expects daily passenger traffic to reach a post-COVID record of 100,000 per day during the April 1-5 Tomb Sweeping Holiday.

Peak periods were expected to be the first and the final day of the holiday, Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) said Friday (March 31). The previous record after the lifting of most COVID-19 travel restrictions last October had been set during the Lunar New Year holiday in January, with more than 90,000 travelers per day moving through the airport.

Bookings for Friday showed 46,690 outbound travelers, 35,845 inbound passengers, and 15,756 transit passengers, for a total of 98,291 people using Taiwan’s busiest gateway, per CNA. The highest numbers of travelers were recorded between 6 and 11 a.m.

TIAC advised travelers to arrive at the airport two to three hours before the departure time of their flight and use electronic or online check-in systems to save time and avoid long lines.
