Electric Trucks Market Rising Trends and Technology Outlook 2023 to 2031

Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, has recently released a comprehensive analysis of the global electric trucks market. The report assesses business solutions, studies advancements, applications, benefits, and operations of the electric truck market. According to the report, the global electric trucks market is rapidly growing at a high CAGR due to the increasing adoption of battery-powered vehicles to promote zero-emissions and sustainability.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR364

One of the main driving factors behind the growth of the electric trucks market is the public and private investment in establishing charging infrastructure. This investment aims to increase the adoption of electric cars and trucks, and it is proving to be effective. The global electric trucks market was worth USD 21.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% by the end of 2028, earning revenue of around USD 52.3 billion.

Global Electric Trucks Market – By Battery Type

Based on battery types, the global electric trucks market is segmented into lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide, lithium-iron-phosphate, and others. The lithium-iron-phosphate or lithium-ion battery type holds the largest market share as they offer high energy density and can operate at voltages ranging from 300 V to 500 V. This type of battery is deemed suitable for electronics that consume batteries at a high rate. As reported by CNBC, global electric truck giants, such as Tesla, have already announced that their new batteries will use lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry in their longer-range vehicles. Such initiatives are driving the growth of the segment.

Global Electric Trucks Market – By Application

Based on applications, the global electric trucks market is segmented into logistics, municipal, construction, mining, and others. The logistics segment accounts for the largest market share mainly because of the adoption of electric trucks by major e-commerce platforms. For instance, according to a report by National Public Radio, Amazon, the largest e-commerce platform, has recently announced its plans to buy 100,000 of Rivians electric delivery vans to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and zero-carbon emissions. Additionally, the logistics segment is increasingly investing in electric trucks to cut their fuel cost and maximize their profit, which is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR364

Global Electric Trucks Market – By Range

Based on range, the global electric trucks market is segmented into up to 200 miles and above 200 miles. The up to 200 miles segment accounts for the largest market share. Most electric truck manufacturers such as MAN, Canoo, Kenworth, etc., target this range of vehicles. However, the above 200 miles range is anticipated to take over during the forecast period as leading automobile manufacturers such as Tesla are focusing on launching electric big-rig trucks with a working range of 200 to 300 miles, which is expected to propel the segments market growth during the foreseeable future.

Global Electric Trucks Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global electric trucks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe dominates the electric trucks market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to emerge as the biggest market for electric trucks. A number of emerging economies, including China, Japan, India, South Korea, etc., are significantly investing in expanding the production capacity of electric trucks and establishing new production plants to boost their penetration within the domestic market. Additionally, the government of different APAC countries are also offering various incentives and subsidies for the adoption of electric trucks, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the electric trucks market in the APAC region during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Electric Trucks Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak significantly halted the growth of the global electric trucks market. The manufacturing and production activities of electric trucks were temporarily halted in the light of lockdown and social distancing norms which resulted in a shortage of workforce. The nationwide lockdown in various countries also restricted the mobility and operations of various end-users, due to which the demand for electric trucks declined during the pandemic period. However, the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities for the electric trucks market as the focus on sustainability and cutting carbon emission is currently gaining traction worldwide.

Global Electric Trucks Market- Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global electric trucks market are Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Tesla Inc., Hino Motors, Alke SRL, Daimler, IVECO SpA, PACCAR Inc., Scania AB, Isuzu Motors Ltd, BYD Auto Co. Ltd., Navistar International Corporation, Renault Trucks, Tata Motors Limited, Rivian Automotive Inc., Lucid Motors, Nikola Motors, Ford, Workhorse, Infraprime Truck Company, and other prominent players.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR364

Market Segment:

By Type (Light-Duty Trucks, Medium-Duty Trucks, Heavy-Duty Trucks)

By Range (Up To 200 Miles, Above 200 Miles)

By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Electric Vehicle)

By Payload Capacity (Up To 10,000 LBS, 10,001- 26,000 LBS, Above 26,000 LBS),

By Battery Type (Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate, Others)

By Application (Logistics, Municipal, Construction, Mining, Others)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The global electric trucks market is highly consolidated and dominated by multinational automotive giants. Nonetheless, the market is relatively new, and therefore welcomes new entrants who offer advanced technology and improved efficiency. The players in this industry offer different products to cater to the various needs of their customers. They also constantly launch new electric truck models with advanced propulsion technology and higher battery and power efficiency. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date data compiled by means of our researchers. These grant you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to expect market adjustments to continue to be in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica information from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, commercial enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the records you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every phase and sub-segment

Indicates the area and section that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as nicely as to dominate the market

Analysis through geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the area as nicely as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which contains the market rating of the predominant players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, commercial enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of organizations profiled

Extensive business enterprise profiles comprising of business enterprise overview, employer insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT evaluation for the primary market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding current traits which contain boom possibilities and drivers as properly as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number views via Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come, 6-month post-sales analyst help

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR364

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com