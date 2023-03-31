Exterior Wall Systems Market 2023 Anticipated Revenue Growth and Expected to Exceed Expectations

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Exterior Wall Systems Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market to reach USD 221.03 million by 2027. Global Anti-caking agents Market is valued approximately at USD 130.71 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6%% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

An exterior wall system is intended to have both shed and also absorb the majority of the bulk rainwater penetration. It enters into the concealed space of the walls and assembles the initial, line of defense against the rain water penetration. . The global exterior wall system market is being driven by increase in industrial, commercial, and residential construction activities, rise in preference for dry construction techniques over wet construction methods and increase in demand for protective wall systems enhancing esthetic appeal of a building. Furthermore, growth in investment in infrastructural projects in developing economies and rise in demand for green buildings will provide new opportunities for the global exterior wall system industry.

For instance, according to the report of Economic Times Housing Finance Summit, around 3 houses are constructed per 1,000 people each year as compared with the required construction rate which is 5 houses per 1,000 population. The shortage of housing in urban areas is estimated to be 10 million units. An additional 25 million units of affordable housing are required by 2030 as per the need for growth in the Indian urban population. As a result, increased in requirement of construction of houses for residential purpose, which will serve as a catalyst for the exterior wall system industry in the future. However, government regulations on carbon emissions and high production cost & capital investment may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global exterior wall system market. The substantial growth in construction industries and increasing population makes the Asia Pacific the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due increase in investment of public and private sectors and growing economy in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Etex group

SCG

Alcoa Corporation

3a composites

Avient Corporation

Louisiana-pacific Corporation

Nichiha Corporation

CSR limited

CRH

Cornerstone building brands

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Glass panel

Ceramic tiles

Vinyl

Metal panel

Brick & stone

Others

By Type:

Ventilated

Non-ventilated

Curtain wall

By supporting wall:

Concrete

Masonry

Wood

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

