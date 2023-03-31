Cannabis Cultivation Market 2023 Forecasts Unprecedented Revenue Growth Over the Next Decade

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Cannabis Cultivation Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market to reach USD 365.4 billion by 2027.Global Cannabis Cultivation Market is valued approximately at USD 141.62 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Cannabis plants have psychoactive properties, each part of the plant (seed, dried leaves and other parts) are useful and generally used for medicinal and recreational purposes. Growing trend of legalizing cultivation and processing of hemp in various countries is growing the application of cannabis in various products such as pharmaceuticals. Growing legalization and adoption of cannabis for the treatment of chronic disease, rising use of cannabis in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food and beverages and cosmetics and rising cultivation area for cannabis is growing the market of cannabis worldwide. For instance, in June 2021, governor of Connecticut (United States), signed a legislation for legalizing the adult-use of cannabis in Connecticut.

The law includes provisions such as, possession of cannabis among adults age 21 and over will be legal in Connecticut from July 1, 2021, from October 2021, patients participating in Connecticut’s medical marijuana program will be permitted to cultivate up to six cannabis plants and others. Furthermore, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and others are expected to fuel the demand for cannabis in pharmaceuticals market. For instance, according to American Cancer Society, the number of new cancer cases in United States was 1,762,450 which was expected to reach 1.8 million in 2020. However, demand and supply gap and legalizing medical cannabis for only selected indications may hamper the growth during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of revenue and is also expected to grow at a fastest pace during forecast period due to rising awareness about cannabis, growing patient pool for the marijuana treatment and its medical benefits coupled with suitable climatic condition in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Tilray

The Cronos Group

Organigram Holdings, Inc.

Better Holdings

Pacific Cannabis Growers

Atlas Growers

CannTrust Holdings

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Biomass:

Hemp

Marijuana

By Application:

Medical Consumption

Recreational Consumption

Industrial Consumption

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

