Space Sensors and Actuators Market 2023 Set to Achieve Phenomenal Revenue Growth in the Near Future

Global Space Sensors and Actuators Market to reach USD 9.53 Billion by 2027. Global Space sensors and actuators Market is valued approximately at USD 2.82 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The global space sensors and actuators market is being driven by increasing development of radiation-hardened electro-optical space sensors and increasing use of electro hydrostatic actuators in space applications. Furthermore, development of advanced actuators for small satellites and launch vehicles and development of quantum sensors for space gravity and climate, will provide new opportunities for the global space sensors and actuators industry. For instance, US Air Force Research Laboratory in July 2020 announces contract of U.S 7.7 million to Ball Aerospace for an agreement for infrared radiation effects on electro-optical sensors such as visible-light focal plane arrays and infrared.

These are retains of the satellite based infrared imaging sensors for the military reconnaissance and also for the surveillance purpose. It also has civil remote sensing to monitor the agriculture, urban development and oil and gas aspects . As a result, development of advanced actuators for small satellites and launch vehicles and development of quantum sensors which will serve as a catalyst for the space sensors and actuators industry in the future. However, Government policies related to spacecraft and Sensor and actuator technology maturity for surface missions may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global space sensors and actuators Market. The raising demand in commercial lunar moon and mars missions and raising deployment of orbiter satellites, CubeSats in moon exploration makes North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to the presence of key players in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

TE connectivity ltd

Texas instruments incorporated

Minebeamitsumi Inc.

Renesas electronics Corporation

Honeywell international Inc

Moog Inc.

Ruag group

Bradford space

Teledyne UK limited

Analog devices Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Sensors

Actuators

By Platform:

Satellites

Capsules\cargos

Interplanetary spacecraft & probes

Rovers/spacecraft landers

Launch vehicles

By Application:

Attitude & orbital control system (AOCS)

Command & data handling system (C&DH)

Telemetry tracking, and command

Thermal system

Propellant feed systems

Rocket motors

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

