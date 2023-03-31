Glamping Market 2023 Expected to Outperform Competitors with Exceptional Revenue Growth

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Glamping Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Glamping Market to reach USD 4.73 billion by 2027. Global Glamping Market is valued approximately at USD 1.88 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/glamping-market/QI037

Glamping is a modern concept of comfortable beds and well-furnished luxury items in a tent, where people get all the luxurious amenities at their adventure camps to enjoy themselves. Growing investment in glamping service providing companies, service portfolio expansion by market players and growing awareness among consumers regarding health are fueling the growth in glamping market. For instance, in August 2020, Under Canvas announced brand expansion with introduction of two new camps, Under Canvas Acadia in Maine and Under Canvas Lake and Powell – Grand Staircase in Utah to cater the growing demand of outdoor exploration in America. Also, in 2020, Tentrr received an investment of USD 4.6 million from investors including Obvious Ventures, and West. Furthermore, growing influence of social media and rising disposable income is expected to provide opportunities for the market to grow in coming years. However, rising popularity of recreation vehicle and busy working life may impact the growth negatively during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, Europe is the dominating across the world in terms of market share due to rising number of online services and growing interest of customers of all ages. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growth in tourism sector and rise in disposable income in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Last Best Beef LLC

Eco Retreats

Baillie Lodges

Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.

Tanja Lagoon Camp

Wildman Wilderness Lodge

Paperbark Camp

PurePods

Getaway House, Inc.

Hoshino Resorts Inc.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/glamping-market/QI037

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Accommodation Type:

Cabins and Pods

Tents

Yurts

Treehouses

Others

By Age Group:

18 – 32 years

33 – 50 years

51 – 65 years

Above 65 years

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/glamping-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/