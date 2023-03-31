Glamping Market 2023 Expected to Outperform Competitors with Exceptional Revenue Growth

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Glamping Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.
Global Glamping Market to reach USD 4.73 billion by 2027. Global Glamping Market is valued approximately at USD 1.88 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Glamping is a modern concept of comfortable beds and well-furnished luxury items in a tent, where people get all the luxurious amenities at their adventure camps to enjoy themselves. Growing investment in glamping service providing companies, service portfolio expansion by market players and growing awareness among consumers regarding health are fueling the growth in glamping market. For instance, in August 2020, Under Canvas announced brand expansion with introduction of two new camps, Under Canvas Acadia in Maine and Under Canvas Lake and Powell – Grand Staircase in Utah to cater the growing demand of outdoor exploration in America. Also, in 2020, Tentrr received an investment of USD 4.6 million from investors including Obvious Ventures, and West. Furthermore, growing influence of social media and rising disposable income is expected to provide opportunities for the market to grow in coming years. However, rising popularity of recreation vehicle and busy working life may impact the growth negatively during forecast period.
Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, Europe is the dominating across the world in terms of market share due to rising number of online services and growing interest of customers of all ages. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growth in tourism sector and rise in disposable income in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
The Last Best Beef LLC
Eco Retreats
Baillie Lodges
Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.
Tanja Lagoon Camp
Wildman Wilderness Lodge
Paperbark Camp
PurePods
Getaway House, Inc.
Hoshino Resorts Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Accommodation Type:
Cabins and Pods
Tents
Yurts
Treehouses
Others
By Age Group:
18 – 32 years
33 – 50 years
51 – 65 years
Above 65 years
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
