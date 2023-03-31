Brahmi Extracts Market Revenue Projections 2023 Indicate Strong Growth in the Coming Decade

Quadintel recently added a research report on the Global Brahmi Extracts Market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market. Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

Global Brahmi Extracts Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030.Global Brahmi Extracts Market is valued approximately at USD $$ Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Brahmi is a herb that is majorly grown in Asia and Europe. It is a traditional medicine used to treat asthma, epilepsy and other diseases. The global Brahmi Extracts market is being driven by rise in usage to increase usage of brain health wellness supplement as there is rise in anxiety cases worldwide. For instance, according to the Statista, the share of population worldwide who suffered from depressive disorders has increased from 7.46 million in 2016 to 7.55 million 2017. The other driving factor for the market growth is the increase in asthma disease globally. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, there have been around 262 million people in 2019 and 461000 deaths due to asthma. Furthermore, the growing trend of using natural dietary supplements and rising demand for herbal medicines will provide new opportunities for the global Brahmi Extracts industry. However, side effects related with Brahmi extracts and shortage of raw material may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are analyzed for the regional analysis of global Brahmi Extracts Market. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to easy availability of raw material and favorable initiatives by the government to promote ayurvedic medicines in the region. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the shifting consumer inclination for herbal medicines, rising diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle and presence and availability of global brands in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

NESSO

Sabinsa

Synthite Industries Ltd.

AuNutra Industries Inc.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Dabur India Limited

ORGANIC INDIA

Shanti Natural

HERBAL CREATIONS

Thangam Extracts

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Liquid

Powder

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End-User:

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care Industry

By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

