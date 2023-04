Ezell Williams cries while talking about the damage caused to his properties and those of his neighbors, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss... Ezell Williams cries while talking about the damage caused to his properties and those of his neighbors, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., where a tornado swept through the town two days earlier. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people were killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)