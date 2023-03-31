AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Ngwiza Khumbulani Moyo, a vintage collector holds an old radio set outside his home in Bulawayo, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. According to a survey by Af... Ngwiza Khumbulani Moyo, a vintage collector holds an old radio set outside his home in Bulawayo, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. According to a survey by Afrobarometer, radio is "overwhelmingly" the most common source of news in Africa. About 68% of respondents said they tune in at least a few times a week, compared to about 40% who said they use social media and the internet. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)