Germany's most popular cycling routes

According to the ADFC's (German Bicycle Association) 2022 bike tour analysis, the most popular bike path in Germany is The Weser Cycle Route. The long-distance cycle path runs about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the Weser Uplands hills to the North Sea, passing through six regions along the way including Bremen, Bremerhaven and Cuxland in the North.