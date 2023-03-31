Road Marking Machine Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2023-2031 | Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co. Ltd., EZ-Liner Industries, Dayu Road Marking

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Road Marking Machine industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global road marking machine market size was US$ 7.02 billion in 2021. The global road marking machine market size is estimated to reach US$ 15.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Road signs play an important role in road safety. It provides drivers with safety information such as vehicle position, road alignment, and other important road information. It is a type of equipment specially used to depict diverse traffic lines on the blacktop or concrete surfaces to provide guidance and information to motorists and pedestrians. They are capable of providing different designs and sizes of markings on the road in addition to safety signs. This process is done through screeding, extruding, and spraying thermoplastic paints or cold solvent paints on the pavement surface. It is mainly used in car parks, avenues, roads, highways, etc., which contributes to improving the convenience and safety of driving and walking.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The increase in government spending on developing road infrastructure, an increasing number of accidents due to the absence of road markings, and technological advancements are the factors anticipated to drive the global market.

Fluctuating raw material prices and the conservative approach of road contractors are the factors anticipated to hinder the growth of the global market.

The development of smart cities and the emergence of autonomous vehicles are the factors driving the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 crisis had created uncertainty in the global road marking machine market. Governments of different regions have already announced a total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, thereby adversely affecting overall production and sales. Countries around the globe have posed stringent restrictions ranging from days to months of lockdown periods. Due to this pandemic, many businesses are halted and are waiting for market conditions to improve. Thus, COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is a leading market and holds a prominent share of the global road marking machine market. Economic countries are investing heavily in the development of road infrastructure, such as One Belt One Road in China, and the development of a national highway in India is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global road marking machine market are:

HOFMANN

M-B Companies

Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co. Ltd.

EZ-Liner Industries

Dayu Road Marking

Hawk Pumps

Advanced Striping Equipment

Automark Industries

Titan Tool Inc.

Zhengzhou Dayu Machinery Co.

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global road marking machine market segmentation focuses on Operation Type, Material Capacity, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Operation Type

Semi-Automatic/Fully Automatic

Manual

Segmentation on the basis of Material capacity

Less Than 100 Ltr

100 Ltr – 250 Ltr

251 Ltr – 750 Ltr

More Than 750 Ltr

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Anti-Skid

Road

Car Park

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

