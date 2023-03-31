Digital Thermometer Market Analysis, Growth Rate, Key Companies Profiled and New Trend Analysis Forecast to 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Digital Thermometer industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global digital thermometer market size was US$ 757.8 billion in 2021. The global digital thermometer market size is estimated to reach US$ 1237.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A digital thermometer is a temperature-measuring device. It is used to verify the successful calibration of the smart temperature transmitter and the smart temperature transmitter under flowing conditions. Further, digital thermometers are used in industry and at home, in applications including food preparation, manufacturing, medical & scientific testing, and procedures.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The growth in demand for mercury-free thermometers drives the growth of the global market.

Lack of awareness of the use of digital thermometers in emerging nations is one of the prime factors hindering the growth of the global market.

The increase in several initiatives from governments and institutions associated with enhancing medical/healthcare infrastructure at the regional and global levels drives the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had significantly increased the growth of the global digital thermometer market, due to constant checks on patients temperature in hospitals and contact-less temperature checks during travel. Considering the inputs of various industry experts globally, the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly boosted the growth of the digital thermometer market across countries. However, the growth in demand for mercury-free thermometers globally is expected to drive the growth of the global market. Thus, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific remains a significant participant in the global digital thermometer industry. Major organizations and government institutions in emerging countries are intensely putting resources into technology to drive the growth of the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global digital thermometer market are:

Fairhaven Health

Extech Instruments

Terumo Corporation

RG Medical Diagnostics

PCE Holding GmbH

OMRON Healthcare Inc

AMETEK Land

Omega Engineering

Actherm Inc

A&D Medical

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global digital thermometer market segmentation focuses on End Use Verticals, Product Types, Interface, Sensor Type, and Regions.

Segmentation on the basis of End Use Verticals

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Product Types

App-based thermometer

Oral thermometer

Digital ear thermometer

Forehead thermometer

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Interface

Contact

Contact free

Segmentation on the basis of Sensor Type

Resistance Temperature Detector

Thermocouple

Thermistor

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

