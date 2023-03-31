Bank Kiosk Market is Anticipated to Grow Witnessing a Steady CAGR during the Forecast 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Bank Kiosk industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global bank kiosk market size was US$ 756.9 million in 2021. The global bank kiosk market size is estimated to reach US$ 2,082.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The term kiosk stands for Komunikazjon Integrate Ofentlig Service Kontor and refers to a small open-fronted hut or a cubicle. In the context of banking, a kiosk is a service that is introduced to meet the banking needs of low-income sections of society by bringing general banking services near their locality. Kiosks act as a touchpoint for banks and people.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The increase in demand for self-service in banking and financial services and enhanced customer services offered by bank kiosks drive the growth of the global market.

The rise in the use of mobile devices for banking services and high installation costs and the need for regular maintenance hinder the growth of the global market.

The rise in investments by companies in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the global bank kiosk industry saw a boom in new investments, due to the growing adoption of contactless payment technology and the increase in investment by the key players of the market in the global bank kiosk technology. The pandemic presented a huge opportunity for new product launches into the global market. This platform makes easier and faster digital services through the ATM by integrating manual and online mobile apps, and net banking for a consistent customer experience which drives the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific has dominated the global bank kiosk market in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, due to the advent of high-speed networking technologies.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to technological advancements and the emergence of new business models in the banking industry.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global bank kiosk market are:

STAR MICRONICS CO. LTD

Oki Electric Industry Co.

NCR Corporation

KAL ATM Software GmbH

Hitachi Channel Solutions

GRGBanking

Glory Ltd

Incorporated

Diebold Nixdorf

Cisco Systems

Auriga Spa

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global bank kiosk market segmentation focuses on Components, Types, Distribution, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Component

Services

Hardware

Software

Segmentation on the basis of Types

Multi-Function Kiosk

Virtual Video Teller Machine

Single Function Kiosk

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution

Urban

Metropolitan

Rural

Semi-Urban

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

