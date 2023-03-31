Semiconductor Gases Market Size, Share, Analysis, Top Industry Players and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Semiconductor Gases industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Semiconductor Gases industry.

The global semiconductor gases market held a market value of USD 8,261.6 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 12,450.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the projected period.

Semiconductor gases are used in the manufacturing process of semiconductors. The growing usage of semiconductor gases in the electronic and electrical industry is expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives to promote the semiconductor industry and escalating demand for semiconductor gases to perform effective semiconductor processing are also anticipated to fuel the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the market players, as many of the market players have had to adjust their production planning and operations as the pandemic shifted demands for major semiconductor end applications.

Growth Influencers:

Growing usage of semiconductor gases in the electrical and electronic industry

The core of all electronic devices is semiconductors. Almost all electronics processing involving gases takes place inside chambers or metal-walled reactors. Semiconductor gases are used in various processes of manufacturing electrical. For instance, argon or helium are used for deposition; fluorine, hydrogen chloride, chlorine, xenon, & argon are used for photolithography; carbon-based gases, fluorine, & halogen for etching; arsine, boron, & phosphine are used for doping; hydrogen, oxygen, & argon for annealing; and nitrogen trifluoride for chamber cleaning. Therefore, the rising usage of semiconductor gases in the electronic & electrical industry is expected to boost market growth.

Favorable government initiatives to promote the semiconductor industry

The growing semiconductor industry, especially in emerging economies, such as India is expected to boost market growth. According to the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), in 2019, the semiconductor consumption in India was USD 21 billion. Also, in the Union Budget of India 2017-18, the Government of India increased the allocation for incentive schemes like the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS) and the Electronic Development Fund (EDF) to around USD 111 million. This fund was aimed at boosting the electronics manufacturing and semiconductor industry. This is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Segments Overview:

The global Semiconductor gases market is segmented based on the product, process, and application.

By Product

• Bulk gases

o Nitrogen

o Oxygen

o Argon

o Helium

o Hydrogen

o Carbon dioxide

• Electronic Special Gases (ESGs)

o Chlorine

o Ammonia

o Silicon

o Others

The electronic special gases segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 60% owing to the high demand for these gases in the electronic as well as other sectors. The bulk gases segment is also expected to demonstrate significant growth over the forecast period.

By Process

• Chamber Cleaning

• Oxidation

• Deposition

• Etching

• Doping

• Others

The chamber cleaning segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 30% owing to the high number of semiconductor gases used for the chamber cleaning process. The etching segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR.

By Application

• Semiconductor Type

• PCBs

• Displays

• Solar (PV)

• LED

• Others

The semiconductor type segment is anticipated to hold the dominant share of the market. On the other hand, the solar (PV) segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global semiconductor gases market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of more than 70% in the global market owing to the large semiconductor industry in the region. Also, favorable government initiatives in the region are expected to contribute to market growth.

The North American market is expected to hold the second-largest market share owing to the presence of many end-users of semiconductor gases in the region. The European and Latin American markets are also expected to demonstrate significant growth during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global semiconductor gases market include Air Liquide, Air Products Inc, American Gas Products (AGP), Linde plc, Gruppo SIAD, Indiana Oxygen Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd., Messer Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., REC Silicon ASA, and Solvay SA, among others.

The cumulative market share of the six major players is near about 76%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2021, Air Liquide announced its strategy to build a renewable hydrogen production plant by electrolysis in Oberhausen, Germany. It is estimated to have a total capacity of 30 MW and its first phase is likely to be operational by early 2023 with 20 MW. With this, the company expanded its network in Germany.

The global semiconductor gases market report provides insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Semiconductor gases market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

• Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

