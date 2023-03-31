North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Size, Report, Trends, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging industry.

The North American eco-friendly food packaging market held a market value of USD 48,658.4 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 67,818.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Eco-friendly food packaging refers to packaging which does not cause any harm to the environment. The market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the increasing awareness amongst people and consumer preference towards recyclable and eco-friendly packaging materials. Furthermore, the rising demand for packaged food & ready to eat food coupled with advancements in food packaging technology is also expected to boost the market growth.

Despite these driving factors, the high cost of recycling processes and poor infrastructure are estimated to negatively hamper market growth. Furthermore, volatile raw material prices are also expected to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was severely affected owing to the closing down of hotels & restaurants and other food industries.

Growth Influencers:

Growing awareness among people and consumer preferences towards eco-friendly and recyclable packaging materials

Packaging is one of the most vital components in the food business. It allows minimizing food wastage and product leakage. The packaging industry has witnessed tremendous growth in the past years. However, high use of single-use packaging containers has led to many ill effects on the environment. To curb these ill effects, people are preferring recyclable and eco-friendly packaging. Rising awareness regarding these materials is expected to boost market growth.

Advancements in food packaging technology

Increasing technological advancements in the food packaging industry are anticipated to drive market growth. These advancements include smart packaging, edible packaging, anti-microbial packaging, self-cooling & self-heating packaging, water-soluble packaging, flavor & odor absorber, and micro packaging, among others. The rising adoption of all such food packaging technologies is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Segments Overview:

The North American eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into material type, packaging material, product, and applications.

By Material Type

• Biodegradable

• Recyclable

• Compostable

• Reusable

• Natural fiber

• Plant-based

• Non- toxic material

The biodegradable segment is expected to hold the largest share of about 19% owing to their high preference due to negligible impact on the environment. The non-toxic material segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate as they have no ill effects on human health.

By Packaging Material,

• Paper & Paperboard

• Plastic

o Starch-Based

o Cellulose-Based

o Polylactic Acid (PLA)

o Others

• Glass

• Cornstarch

• Bubble Wrap Packaging

• Metal

• Rice Husk

• Gelatin Films

• Others

The paper & paperboard segment is expected to hold the largest share and surpass USD 26,700 million by 2027. This is owing to their degradable nature and high preference in the food & beverage industry. The bubble wrap packaging segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

By Product,

• Boards & Trays

• Bottles

• Containers

• Jars

• Box

• Milk & Other Beverage Cartons

• Tub

• Tableware

• Others

The boards & trays segment is estimated to hold the largest share of around 32% owing to their high demand, while the jars segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate and cross USD 2,000 million by 2022.

By Applications,

• Food & Beverage

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Others

The food & beverage segment is expected to hold the largest market share as consumers prefer convenient food solutions, due to lack of time. Also, reusable and recyclable packaging materials are commonly used for the packaging of beverages, which also boosts the market growth. The bakery & confectionery segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the North American Eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The U.S. region accounted for the largest market share owing to the presence of major key players in the country. The market in Canada and Mexico is also expected to witness significant growth rates owing to the rising adoption of eco-friendly food packaging materials in the countries.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the North America Eco-friendly food packaging market include Amcor, Ball Corporation, BASF, Be Green Packaging, Berry Global, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith, DuPont, Elopak, Evergreen Packaging, Gwp Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi, Nampak, Paperfoam, Printpack Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company, Sustainable Packaging Industries, Swedbrand Groups, Tetra Laval, Tetra Pak, Westrock Company, and Winpak Ltd., among others.

The major 13 players in the market are expected to hold around 33% share of the market. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, Amcor partnered with Michigan State University for power innovation and talent in sustainable packaging. The company invested USD 10 million in this partnership.

