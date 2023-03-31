Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Report, Trends, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery industry.

The global autonomous last mile delivery market held a market value of USD 17.42 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 104.89 billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

The autonomous last mile delivery industry held market volume of 9 million units in 2021. Autonomous last mile delivery constitutes the last stage of the courier where the parcel is sent to the end users at their doorsteps without any human intervention. The autonomous delivery is done through the usage of autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, and so on. The rise in robots, aerial delivery drones, and self-driving vehicles have contributed heavily towards the growth of the industry.

The increasing strategic initiatives by prominent players in the industry boosts the growth rate of the market. for instance, in April 2021, United Parcel Service agreed to acquire 10 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft from Beta Technologies. UPS will test the eVTOLs for use in its Express Air delivery network, focusing on small and medium markets. Such moves aid the market growth. In contrary, the dearth of suited infrastructure for the support of all operations is hindering the growth of the market for autonomous last mile delivery industry.

Growth Influencers:

Technological advancements in delivery vehicles

Several researchers have pointed out to the benefits of utilizing delivery vehicles in several industries, including healthcare, retail, hospitality, logistics, and many others. In light of this, many companies are partnering up to sustain their business models, activities, and service portfolio. For instance, in September 2021, Zipline signed a service level agreement with the Kaduna State Government of Nigeria to use drones in the health supply chain system. The delivery is supposed to include daily medical supplies such as blood pints and medicines and plan delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, this drives the market growth.

Demand and development of aerial delivery drones

The preference rate for aerial delivery drones is consistently increasing and is expected to grow steadily over the anticipated period. The increase is in light of the reduction of pollution through the current ground delivery options available. Moreover, the aerial delivery drones which are designed for long range can travel up to 20 kilometres on a single charge. Thus, such measures drive the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is segmented into component, robot type, vehicle type, payload, application, industry, and location/destination.

By Component.

? Hardware

o GPS

o Cameras

o Radars

o Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors

o Control Systems

o Chassis and Motors

o Batteries

o Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

? Software

o Robotic Operating System

o Cyber Security Solutions

? Services

o Integration, Maintenance & Support

o Consulting and Training

The hardware segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021. On the basis of the hardware segment, the cameras sub-segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 5 billion revenue by 2028. Moreover, the software segment is likely to grow at the highest growth rate of 23.2% over the forecast period.

By Robot Type,

? UAV/ Drones

o Fixed Wing

o Rotary Wing

o Hybrid

? UGV

o 2 Wheel

o 3 Wheel

o 4 Wheel

The UAV/drones segment is anticipated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 55 billion during 2022 to 2030, whereas UGV is estimated to cross the mark of USD 10 billion revenue by 2024.

By Vehicle Type,

? Aerial Delivery Drones

? Self-Driving Vehicles

o Trucks

o Vans

o Others

? Ground Delivery Bots

The aerial delivery drones held the largest growth rate of around 23.1%. On the basis of self-driving vehicles, the vans sub-segment was the largest shareholder in all self-driving vehicles in 2021 owing to its high usage.

By Payload,

? < 0.5 Kgs

? 0.5 ? 2 kgs

? 2-10 Kgs

? 10-50 Kgs

? 50-100 Kgs

? 100 Kgs

The 2 to 10 kgs segment held the largest growth rate of approximately 23.3% in 2021 owing to the increased delivery rates of products in this segment.

By Application,

? Food Delivery

? Cargo Delivery

? Medical Delivery

? Postal Delivery

? Emergency Response

The food delivery segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 60 billion during 2022 to 2030. Moreover, the cargo delivery segment is likely to hold the highest growth rate of 22.9% over the forecast period.

By Industry,

? Retail

? E-commerce

? Hospitality

? Healthcare

? Logistics

? Postal Services

? Others

With the rising e-commerce initiatives, the e-commerce segment is likely to cross the mark of USD 20 billion revenue by 2029. On the other hand, the retail segment held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021.

By Location/ Destination

? Urban Delivery

? Rural Delivery

With the increasing inclination and adoption of last mile delivery services in the under-developed and developing regions, the rural delivery segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 22.9% over the anticipated period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global autonomous last mile delivery market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The North American market for autonomous last mile delivery held the largest market share of more than 55% in 2021 owing to the increasing strategic activities by prominent players.

In addition to that, the European region is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate owing to the rising awareness regarding this area. Moreover, the Latin American and Middle Eastern & African region is also anticipated to grow at a considerable rate.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global autonomous last mile delivery market include Alibaba, Airbus S.A.S., Altitude Angel, BIZZBY, Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Prime Air), Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Cheetah Logistics Technology, DoorDash Inc., DroneScan, Kiwibot, Edronic, Fli Drone, FedEx, Flirtey Delivery Drone, JD.com, Inc., Flytrex, Matternet Inc., Parrot Drone SAS, Meituan-Dianping, Pudu Technology Inc, Skycart Inc., Rakuten Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Terra Drone Corporation, UVL Robotics, Workhorse Group Inc., Wing Aviation LLC, Yuneec International, Zipline autonomous, among others.

The key four players in the market hold more than 20% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2021, Altitude Angel, UTM (Unified Traffic Management) technology provider, unveiled its Guardian, UTM Enterprise platform which will be utilized by three consortiums trialing Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations in India.

The global autonomous last mile delivery market report provides insights on the below pointers:

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global autonomous last mile delivery market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in autonomous last mile delivery, cost analysis of autonomous last mile delivery tools

? Cost of Last-Mile Deliveries

? Top Robots for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

? Regulatory Framework

